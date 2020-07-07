PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies continued to navigate the COVID-19 world Tuesday.
That means positive tests, negative tests and, in at least one case, a missing test.
Philadelphia general manager Matt Klentak confirmed that relief pitcher Tommy Hunter, projected starting second baseman Scott Kingery and reserve outfield candidate Mikie Mahtook have tested positive for the new coronavirus and are still missing from summer camp.
The Phillies also have three coaches — Rob Thomson, Greg Brodzinski and Jim Gott — who tested positive and are also not in camp, according to Klentak.
Now for the players who are back.
Klentak said closer Hector Neris, who was out for an undisclosed reason, returned to camp Tuesday.
So too did center fielder Adam Haseley who was out because of lab error, according to Klentak.
"We didn't have a result for his tests (from last week's screening process)," Klentak said. "Once we realized that we weren't going to get that result, we retested him. He tested negative and today is the first day he could be back. There's really no issues whatsoever with Adam. He's never been sick and we're happy to have him back on the field."
Klentak said Hunter, Kingery and Mahtook all feel healthy and are raring to get back on the field. But the general manager could not say if Hunter and Kingery would be available for opening day July 24 when the Phillies host the Miami Marlins.
"I think the fact that they're both feeling good bodes well for their time frames," Klentak said. "Beyond that, I really couldn't speculate about any return date just because we know that the time it takes to return can vary depending on the details of the protocols."
Klentak said the coaches that tested positive as part of the Clearwater outbreak, have been asymptomatic for some time but are still following the protocols to return. Thomson is the Phillies' bench coach. Gott is the bullpen coach and Brodzinski the catching coach.
Haseley's missing test highlights a problem that could be baseball's biggest obstacle for a successful season. A few teams — the Washington Nationals , Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs among them — have had to cancel workouts the past two days because of missing tests.
"On a league-wide level, there's obviously going to be a lot of strain on the testing process," Klentak said. "That is critical to our ability to play this year as a sport, not just the Phillies.
"It's going to be critical that the testing is done reliably and done quickly. We absolutely understand that this is a huge undertaking. Nevertheless, it's frustrating for a player like Adam Haseley or to the Phillies when something like that happens, and our hope throughout the league is that as we work through these instances early, that we will be able to smooth them out for later in camp and later in the season."
Klentak said the Phillies aren't forcing anybody to coach or play who doesn't feel comfortable. He said relief pitcher Francisco Liriano has missed the past two days of camp and is considering whether to play this season.
Klentak also said the Phillies wouldn't hesitate to close camp or skip a workout if testing issues got worse.
"It would just be too risky (if testing is delayed)," Klentak said. "I hope (closing camp or skipping workouts) doesn't happen. We're not planning on that happening. But faced with that decision, it will be a relatively easy decision for us to shut down for a day to protect the health and safety of our players and staff."
EXTRA INNINGS: Klentak confirmed the Phillies are scheduled to play three exhibition games before the July 24 opener. Philadelphia would play at Washington on July 18, home against Baltimore on July 19 and at the New York Yankees on July 20.
