PHILADELPHIA — Zach Eflin believes he's a big league starting pitcher.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler believes Eflin has the repertoire to be a successful starting pitcher.
But for now, Eflin finds himself in the bullpen.
The Phillies acquired starting pitcher Jason Vargas in a trade with the New York Mets on Monday. Vargas will start for the Phillies on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.
To make room for Vargas, somebody had to go from the starting rotation. It was no surprise it was Eflin, considering he was 0-4 with a 12.64 ERA in July.
"It's definitely not the end of the road for me being a starter," Eflin said before the Phillies hosted the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. "If I don't like it, I should pitch better. I hadn't really been doing my job. Going to the bullpen is another opportunity for me. It's a challenge. I'm a fan of challenges."
The Phillies (55-50) began Tuesday one game out a National League wild- card spot. The Vargas trade was another step in the Phillies' attempt to rebuild a starting rotation that mostly fell apart this month.
Vargas was not in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Kapler said he most likely will report to the team late Thursday. The Phillies are probably fine with that because if he arrived earlier, the team would have to make a roster move to activate him.
Eflin is symbolic of what went wrong with the starting rotation.
Eflin, 25, and the rest of the team's young starters have showed promise. Phillies management chose to go with them this season rather than bring in veterans.
Eflin went 7-7 with a 3.34 ERA over the season's first three months. But things fell apart in July. Eflin joins Nick Pivetta and Vince Velasquez as pitchers who began the season in the rotation but have been sent to the bullpen.
Velasquez has since returned to the rotation, and so could Eflin one day.
"He's got four major league pitches," Kapler said of Eflin. "He's got a curveball and a changeup to complement that fastball, slider. If his command gets back to where it needs to be, there's no reason he can't be back in our rotation again at some point. That would not surprise me at all.”
Eflin said the problem has been his mechanics.
"I started inching over on the rubber a little bit," he said. "I've been exposing the ball a little bit, kind of flying open."
Eflin could fill a starter-reliever role.
Velasquez has not thrown more than 5 2/3 innings in his last five starts. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta is pitching with a bone spur in his throwing elbow and did not longer than 5 2/3 innings in any of his last four starts.
Eflin could follow Arrieta and Velasquez into the game and pitch multiple innings.
"Whenever my name is called," Eflin said, "I'm going to pitch."
The Vargas deal came with Wednesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline looming. The deadline is more important than ever because this season no waiver deals will be permitted in August.
In past years, players who cleared waivers could be traded in August and still be eligible for the postseason. With those trades banned, teams will have little opportunity to improve themselves from outside sources after Wednesday.
The question fans want to know this time of year is will more moves be made before the deadline?
"We have a lot of trust in our front office," Kapler said. "I believe already that we are deeper now than we were a few days ago. As we are playing meaningful games in September, I believe that the guys who are going to take at-bats and (pitch) innings at the very least will have experience."
Notes: The Phillies made a move to bolster their bullpen by signing Blake Parker on Tuesday. Philadelphia optioned reliever Edgar Garcia to Triple-A and designated infielder Mitch Walding for assignment to make room on the roster for Parker.
Parker, 34, saved 10 games for the Minnesota Twins this season and 14 for the Los Angeles Angels last season. The Twins released Parker (1-2 with a 4.21 ERA) last week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.