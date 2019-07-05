NEW YORK — Phillies manager Gabe Kapler didn't get specific when asked Friday for one thing his team needs to improve.
With the way the Phillies are playing, he really couldn't.
Philadelphia (45-42) began its final three-game series before the All-Star break in New York against the Mets on Friday night.
"I don't have one (statistic) in isolation," Kapler said in a pregame meeting with reporters. "We need to improve in every facet of the game. The competition level is too strong for us to say if we just increase this number, and then we'll be fine."
The Phillies' struggles in June and July haven't been much better. They began June 33-24.
The Phillies were 11-17 in June and began Friday 1-2 in July. They started Friday in third place in the National League East, 6.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves.
"We have to get healthy and stay healthy," Kapler said. "Reduce the number of home runs we've given up. Walk fewer batters. Slug a little bit more. Reach base a little bit more. I could point to lots of areas that we should (improve) and need to improve."
One of the Phillies biggest problems has been on the mound. Philadelphia pitchers had allowed 150 home runs — most in the NL. The Colorado Rockies were ranked 14th with 127 home runs allowed.
Philadelphia allowed five home runs in a 12-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
Pitcher Vince Velasquez started against the Mets on Friday night. It's almost as if Velasquez — and just about every other Philadelphia starter — is pitching for his spot in the rotation every time he steps to the mound.
With the All-Star break, Philadelphia will have four off days next week and a chance to reorganize its rotation.
"I think we've shared with almost everybody who doesn't have a very long sustained track record of success that performance dictates opportunity," Kapler said.
While the past month has been bleak for the Phillies, they began Friday just half of a game out of a wild card playoff spot.
The trade deadline is July 31. The Phillies would seem a prime candidate to add some veteran starting pitching. With a 150 home runs allowed, it appears it was unwise for the Phillies to think before the season started that young pitchers Velasquez (2-5, 4.73 ERA), Zach Eflin (7-8, 3.78 ERA) and Nick Pivetta (4-3, 5.84 ERA) could be mainstays of the rotation.
Kapler said he isn't focused on reinforcements coming before the July 31 trade deadline.
"I generally try to focus on what we have in our room currently," he said. "I generally try to focus on how I can put every ounce of my energy into working with the players we have now and giving them the best possible chance to succeed.
"I have a lot of trust in (Phillies general manager Matt Klentak) and in our front office to go out and help us and acquire pieces if that's the most appropriate action."
