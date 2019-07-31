PHILADELPHIA — David Robertson didn’t think this season would unfold any differently than his previous 12 big league years.
The Phillies reliever thought he would pitch in his usual 60-plus games. Instead, Robertson faces a possible career-ending injury.
Robertson revealed Wednesday he is out for the season and will probably undergo surgery to repair the flexor tendon and possibly ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm. Robertson, 34, appeared in just seven games this season and has been out since April 14.
“Personally, I am pretty frustrated with myself and pretty disappointed,” he said in the before Philadelphia hosted the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. “I really wanted to step in and be on this team and help make a difference, but it just hasn’t worked out for me.”
The Phillies signed Robertson to a two-year, $23 million contract in the offseason. He saved 137 games in nine years with the New York Yankees and three with the Chicago White Sox.
Robertson admitted the surgery has caused him to wonder about his baseball future.
“I’ve had those thoughts,” he said. “It’s tough for me to deal with that, especially where I am right now. I like to think of the positives. If I can get everything repaired as soon as possible and get myself in rehab as soon as possible, I think I can make it back and still be a part of this organization and pitch next year.”
Most fans and media expected Robertson just to be out a few weeks. But his condition never improved.
“I tried to push through it. I tried to do everything I could to get back,” he said. “It got to a point where I was feeling pretty good, and then when I really started to cut the ball loose is when I started having issues again.”
Robertson isn’t the only veteran reliever on the shelf with costly contracts.
Pat Neshek and Tommy Hunter are also hurt. Hunter is out for the season after undergoing arm surgery, while Neshek is on the 60-day injured list with a hamstring strain.
That’s $26.75 million combined in salaries this season on the injured list.
“On paper, I thought we were going to be exceptional,” Robertson said. “I didn’t think all of us would get injured.”
“I’ve had a pretty good run of getting a lot of appearances every season and I didn’t see why this season was going to be any different. I just feel that it was unlucky and my body just didn’t hold up this year.”
