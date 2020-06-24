Mick Abel, the 15th overall pick in the MLB Draft earlier this month, signed Wednesday with the Philadelphia Phillies, the team announced Wednesday.
The Oregon State University recruit signed for $4.075 million, slightly above the No. 15-pick value ($3,885,800), according to reports.
Abel, whose senior season at Jesuit High School in Oregon was canceled this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, is a two-time Gatorade Oregon Baseball Player of the Year (2019 and 2020). He was selected as a 2020 Baseball America High School Preseason first-team all-American.
As a junior, the 6-foot-5 righty was 10-0 with a 1.26 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched as his team won a state championship. In 150.2 innings pitched during his high school career, Abel posted an 18-3 record with a 1.98 ERA and 213 strikeouts. Last summer, he won a silver medal as a member of Team USA in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup.
The Oregon native, who has a fastball, slider and changeup, became the highest selected high school pitcher in the first round by the Phillies since Gavin Floyd (No. 4 overall) in 2001.
The club also recently signed two of its other 2020 draft selections: right-hander Carson Ragsdale (fourth round, No. 116 overall) from the University of South Florida and outfielder Baron Radcliff (fifth round, No. 146 overall) from Georgia Tech.
The Phillies didn’t have a second-round pick. Third-round pick Casey Martin, a junior shortstop at the University of Arkansas, remains unsigned.
The Phillies earlier signed 10 non-drafted free agents: right-handers Chase Antle (Coastal Carolina), Blake Brown (UNC-Asheville), Buddy Hayward (Harvard), Jonathan Hughes (Georgia Tech), Sam Jacobsak (Northeastern), Noah Skirrow (Liberty University), Billy Sullivan (Delaware), and left-handers Jordan Fowler (Central Missouri), Jake McKenna (Ocean City H.S.) and J.P. Woodward (Lafayette).
Spring training will start July 1, with the season expected to begin either July 23 or July 24. The Phillies have not announced where their 2020 draft picks and undrafted free agents will report.
