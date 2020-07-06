The Philadelphia Phillies announced their regular season schedule Monday.
The Phillies will open their 60-game season with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on July 24-26 at Citizens Bank Park. They will then have a four-game series against the New York Yankees on July 27-30, with the first two in Philadelphia and the other two in New York.
The Phillies will only play teams in the National League East and American League East divisions. They have 30 home games this season, with 14 in August.
Fans will not be permitted in the venues due to the coronavirus pandemic. All games will be televised, but the local broadcast schedule has not yet been announced.
The Phillies have two Sunday Night Baseball games on ESPN — both against the Atlanta Braves at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 23 and 30. The Phillies will also be televised on Fox at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Washington Nationals and 1:15 p.m. Aug. 29 against the Braves at home.
The shortened regular season concludes with a three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 25-27.
24: vs. Miami, 7:05
25: vs. Miami, 4:05
26: vs. Miami, 1:05
27: vs. N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
28: vs. N.Y. Yankees, 6:05
29: at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
30: at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
31: at Toronto, 6:37
August
1: at Toronto, 6:37
2: at Toronto, 3:07
4: at Miami, 7:10
5: at Miami, 7:10
6: at Miami, 7:10
7: vs. Atlanta, 7:05
8: vs. Atlanta, 6:05
9: vs. Atlanta, 1:05
10: vs. Atlanta, 6:05
11: vs. Baltimore, 7:05
12: vs. Baltimore, 7:05
13: vs. Baltimore, 4:05
14: vs N.Y. Mets, 7:05
15: vs N.Y. Mets, 6:05
16: vs N.Y. Mets, 1:05
18: at Boston, 7:30
19: at Boston, 7:30
21: at Atlanta, 7:10
22: at Atlanta, 7:10
23: at Atlanta, 7:08
25: at Washington, 6:05
26: at Washington, 6:05
27: at Washington, 7:15
28: vs. Atlanta, 7:05
29: vs. Atlanta, 1:15
30: vs. Atlanta, 7:08
31 vs. Washington, 7:05
September
1: vs. Washington, 7:05
2: vs. Washington, 7:05
3: vs. Washington, 4:05
4: at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
5: at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
6: at N.Y. Mets, 1:10
7: at N.Y. Mets, 1:10
8: vs. Boston, 7:05
9: vs. Boston, 4:05
10: at Miami, 6:40
11: at Miami, 7:10
12: at Miami, 6:10
13: at Miami, 1:10
15: vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:05
16: vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:05
17: vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:05
18: vs. Toronto, 7:05
19: vs. Toronto, 6:05
20: vs. Toronto, TBA
21: at Washington, 6:05
22: at Washington, 6:05
23: at Washington, 6:05
25: at Tampa Bay, 6:40
26: at Tampa Bay, 6:40
27: at Tampa Bay, 3:10
