At some point this season, the Philadelphia Phillies expect top prospect Alec Bohm to make his major-league debut.
First, though, he might help Team USA qualify for the Olympics.
Bohm is under consideration to play third base for the team that will travel to Arizona later this month to compete for a berth in the six-team baseball tournament at the Olympics this summer, according to U.S. manager Scott Brosius.
"Alec is definitely a guy that we're talking about," Brosius said by phone. "We're interested in bringing him back. As we process what this roster looks like, the balance of right-handed [hitters] and left-handed, all those things that go into it, he's definitely been a big piece of our discussions."
The tournament is scheduled for March 22-27, by which time the Phillies almost certainly will have assigned Bohm to minor-league camp. Because the triple-A opener isn't until April 9, the Olympic qualifier wouldn't delay Bohm's season.
Although a decision has not been made, the Phillies are open to letting Bohm play, according to a source.
Brosius said the roster will be set within about 10 days, but Team USA can make changes until almost the last minute based on players' availability. Any player who isn't on an active big-league roster is eligible.
"Take a guy like Alec," Brosius said. "Where would you rather have him: on field 2 at spring training or playing in a national game that gives them that kind of experience?"
Bohm, the Phillies' first-round pick in 2018, played for the U.S. at the Premier 12 tournament in November. He went 7-for-30 (.233) with three doubles and one home run and committed two errors, and Team USA lost to Mexico, 3-2, in 10 innings in the bronze-medal game. Bohm struck out three times in that game.
"That was probably the coolest experience I've had in baseball so far," Bohm said. "To be able to travel to Mexico and Tokyo, it was an eye-opening experience. It was a lot more than I expected. I didn't expect to be playing in front of 40,000 people in the Tokyo Dome. That was something that I'll remember forever."
Brosius, a former big-league third baseman and teammate of Girardi's with the Yankees, was impressed with Bohm's all-fields power from the right side of the plate. Brosius was also more bullish than some evaluators about the 23-year-old's defense.
"Can he play third base in the big leagues? If he wants to, he can," Brosius said. "I think that defense is always something that you can improve if you're willing to put in the time and work to do it. He's really athletic. There's no question about that. He's a good enough athlete to play over there."
Would Bohm be open to reprising his role with Team USA?
"If they'll have me," he said, "I would love to play."
Said Brosius: "I know he wants to do it again. We love that. We love that he has a little bit of a bitter taste from the tournament ending the way it did. I think he has something to prove. He wants another shot at it again. The last game was a little bit of a punch in the gut. He wants to get back up and fight again, so we see that as a really positive thing."
Team USA's first game will be March 22 against Nicaragua.
