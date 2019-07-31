PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies reportedly traded for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson, according to various media reports Wednesday.
According to reports, the Phillies will give up a player to be named and $250,000 in international signing money. Dickerson is making $8.5 million this season and will be an upcoming free agent.
Dickerson, 30, was batting .317 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games for the Pirates this season. He has been troubled by shoulder and groin injuries this season.
The seven-year veteran is a career .285 hitter and will be a free agent at the end of this season. Dickerson also won a gold glove last season and made the American League All Star team with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.
Dickerson projects as a left fielder for the Phillies. Philadelphia could shift Adam Haseley to center field and move Scott Kingery from center field to third base to accommodate Dickerson in the lineup.
Philadelphia designated outfielder Dylan Cozens to make room for Dickerson on the 40-man roster.
The Phillies added lefty starter Jason Vargas from the Mets on Monday.
The major league trade deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The trade deadline was more important than ever this season, because no waiver deals will be permitted in August. In past years, players who cleared waivers could be traded in August and be eligible for the postseason. With those trades banned and the trade deadline passed, teams have little opportunity to improve themselves from outside sources.
This is a developing story Check back for more information.
