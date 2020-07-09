J.T. Realmuto seems happy in Philadelphia.
“I love this organization from top to bottom,” the catcher said during a Zoom video call from Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. “They’re just good people who care about baseball.”
But will that love be enough to keep him in Philadelphia?
Realmuto, 29, will be a free agent at the end of the upcoming 60-game season. His uncertain future could linger over the Phillies like an ominous storm cloud all season.
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said last week the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could complicate the Phillies’ ability to sign Realmuto.
“The landscape that we left in March is different from the one we return to now,” Klentak said. “We just have to see how that manifests itself in our discussions. We still love the player. We’d still love to have him in red pinstripes for the long haul. But there’s a lot of uncertainty in the game right now on a variety of levels. We just need to play that out.”
Realmuto, who is considered baseball’s best catcher, says he still loves the Phillies despite losing an arbitration case to the team last winter. He wanted $12.4 million for this season but was awarded $10 million, still a record for a catcher in an arbitration case.
On Thursday, he at first politely declined to discuss his contract status. Realmuto said contract stages were in the preliminary phase before the virus shutdown spring training in March. The Phillies were not allowed to negotiate with Realmuto while the game was on hiatus.
But Realmuto said he’s not frustrated by his contract situation.
“I understand the business of baseball,” he said. “I’m here to play baseball and focus on this team winning.”
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he obviously wasn’t around Realmuto last season but finds the catcher upbeat and positive this season.
“Everything I’ve see from J.T. from day one of spring training (is that) he’s the same person every day,” Girardi said. “Happy to be here. Wants to go out and play and help the team win. When he came back from his arbitration case, his personality hadn’t changed. He had a smile on his face when he walked through the clubhouse door.”
Realmuto hit 25 home runs, knocked in 83 runs and scored 92 runs in his first season with the Phillies last year.
His Fangraph WAR (wins above replacement) of 5.7 led all National League catchers with at least 300 plate appearances.
The Phillies traded top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor leaguer Will Stewart to the Miami Marlins in February 2019 for Realmuto. If the Phillies do not sign Realmuto, it would be a major blow to the organization, not only because of his talent but also because of what the organization gave up to get him.
The Phillies open the season July 24 at home against the Marlins. Realmuto doesn’t expect to have many days off this season, if any. The National League will employ the designated hitter this season and Realmuto can also play first base.
“I don’t see why I can’t start every game,” Realmuto said. “I can easily see myself catching 50-55 games. I don’t know if (Girardi) will let me do that. The DH gives us a lot of flexibility. I will be able to keep my bat in the lineup.”
Realmuto knows that a 60-game season with no fans in the stands will impact team’s revenues and most likely tighten the free agent market this offseason.
“It definitely concerns me,” he said. “The top guys usually find a way to get their dollars. I think it could affect free agency as a whole, but as for myself, I am not too worried about it.”
Realmuto believes half the teams will try to save money, while half the teams will see this offseason as an opportunity to spend and add players.
The question now is what half are the Phillies in?
We know where Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper stands. Harper wore a T-shirt with Realmuto’s name on during the first day of summer camp last week.
Harper said there was no message to Philadelphia management in the T-shirt but did say it would be “terrible and sad” if the Phillies didn’t resign the catcher.
“I hope (Harper) owns the team one day, honestly,” Realmuto said with a grin. “I might be able to catch until I’m 60 if he owns the team.”
2021 schedule released
The 2020 season has yet to begin, but the Phillies already know where they’re playing in 2021.
The Phillies start next season at home against the Atlanta Braves on April 1, according to the 2021 schedule, which was released Thursday.
The schedule includes home games against American League East teams the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.
The Phillies’ final home game will be Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Philadelphia will end the season on the road against the Miami Marlins with the final game being played on Oct. 3.
Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
PHILLIES 2021 SCHEDULE
April
1: vs. Atlanta
3: vs. Atlanta
4: vs. Atlanta
5: vs. N.Y. Mets
6: vs. N.Y. Mets
7: vs. N.Y. Mets
9: at Atlanta
10: at Atlanta
11: at Atlanta
12: at N.Y. Mets
13: at N.Y. Mets
14: at N.Y. Mets
15: at N.Y. Mets
16: vs. St. Louis
17: vs. St. Louis
18: vs. St. Louis
19: vs. San Francisco
20: vs. San Francisco
21: vs. San Francisco
23: at Colorado
24: at Colorado
25: at Colorado
26: at St. Louis
27: at St. Louis
28: at St. Louis
29: at St. Louis
30: vs. N.Y. Mets
May
1: vs. N.Y. Mets
2: vs. N.Y. Mets
3: vs. Milwaukee
4: vs. Milwaukee
5: vs. Milwaukee
6: vs. Milwaukee
7: at Atlanta
8: at Atlanta
9: at Atlanta
11: at Washington
12: at Washington
13: at Washington
14: at Toronto
15: at Toronto
16: at Toronto
18: vs. Miami
19: vs. Miami
20: vs. Miami
21: vs. Boston
22: vs. Boston
23: vs. Boston
24: at Miami
25: at Miami
26: at Miami
27: at Miami
29: at Tampa Bay
30 at Tampa Bay
31: at Cincinnati
June
1: at Cincinnati
2: at Cincinnati
4: vs. Washington
5: vs. Washington
6: vs. Washington
8: vs. Atlanta
9: vs. Atlanta
10: vs. Atlanta
12: vs. N.Y. Yankees
13: vs. N.Y. Yankees
14: at Los Angeles
15: at Los Angeles
16: at Los Angeles
18: at St. Francisco
19: at St. Francisco
20: at St. Francisco
22: vs. Washington
23: vs. Washington
25: at N.Y. Mets
26: at N.Y. Mets
27: at N.Y. Mets
29: vs. Miami
30: vs. Miami
July
1: vs. Miami
2: vs. San Diego
3: vs. San Diego
4: vs. San Diego
5: at Chicago Cubs
6: at Chicago Cubs
7: at Chicago Cubs
8: at Chicago Cubs
9: at Boston
10: at Boston
11: at Boston
12-15: All-Star Break
16: vs. Miami
17: vs. Miami
18: vs. Miami
20: at N.Y. Yankees
21: at N.Y. Yankees
22: vs. Atlanta
23: vs. Atlanta
24: vs. Atlanta
25: vs. Atlanta
26: vs. Washington
27: vs. Washington
28: vs. Washington
29: vs. Washington
30: at Pittsburgh
31: at Pittsburgh
August
1: at Pittsburgh
2: at Washington
3: at Washington
4: at Washington
5: at Washington
6: vs. N.Y. Mets
7: vs. N.Y. Mets
8: vs. N.Y. Mets
10: vs. Los Angeles
11: vs. Los Angeles
12: vs. Los Angeles
13: vs. Cincinnati
14: vs. Cincinnati
15: vs. Cincinnati
17: at Arizona
18: at Arizona
19: at Arizona
20: at San Diego
21: at San Diego
22: at San Diego
24: vs. Tampa Bay
25: vs. Tampa Bay
26: vs. Arizona
27: vs. Arizona
28: vs. Arizona
29: vs. Arizona
30: at Washington
31: at Washington
September
1: at Washington
3: at Miami
4: at Miami
5: at Miami
6: at Milwaukee
7: at Milwaukee
8: at Milwaukee
9: vs. Colorado
10: vs. Colorado
11: vs. Colorado
12: vs. Colorado
14: vs. Chicago Cubs
15: vs. Chicago Cubs
16: vs. Chicago Cubs
17: at N.Y. Mets
18: at N.Y. Mets
19: at N.Y. Mets
20: vs. Baltimore
21: vs. Baltimore
22: vs. Baltimore
23: vs. Pittsburgh
24: vs. Pittsburgh
25: vs. Pittsburgh
26: vs. Pittsburgh
28: at Atlanta
29: at Atlanta
30: at Atlanta
October
1: at Miami
2: at Miami
3: at Miami
