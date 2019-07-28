PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto made the National League All Star team.
He’s probably been the NL’s best defensive catcher. But until Sunday, there was something missing about his season.
Realmuto hit a grand slam to propel the Philadelphia Phillies to a much-needed 9-4 win over the Atlanta Braves before 37,037 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
The blast, which gave the Phillies a 6-0 lead, was Realmuto’s biggest offensive moment in Philadelphia.
It seemed in several similar situations this season Realmuto hit the ball hard but right at a fielder for an out.
“That’s always frustrating for anybody, even when it happens just one time,” Realmuto said. “I feel like it’s happened quite a bit. I just have to keep doing my job and putting the barrel on the ball, and good things will happen.”
The Phillies salvaged a win out of the three-game series against the Braves. Philadelphia (55-50) trails the first-place Braves (62-44) by 6.5 games in the NL East.
Bryce Harper, Adam Haseley and Rhys Hoskins also hit home runs. Aaron Nola got the win, throwing six scoreless innings before allowing four runs in the seventh.
“It was pretty bad the first two games (of the series),” Nola said. “I just wanted to go and execute pitches and do everything I could to win the game. For the most part, until the seventh inning, I gave us a chance to win.”
The Phillies entered Sunday’s game in an all-too familiar position — in desperate need of a victory. The Braves won the first two games of the highly anticipated series by a combined score of 24-9.
The previous two nights were just one of the reasons why Realmuto’s hit was so important.
The Phillies acquired him in an offseason trade with the Miami Marlins that included top prospect Sixto Sanchez.
His defense has been superb, but until Sunday he had yet to have a signature offensive moment for the Phillies. Realmuto usually bats fifth in the order and had struggled to hit in the clutch. Before Sunday, he was batting .240 (24 for 100) with 29 strikeouts and no home runs with runners in scoring position.
The grand slam came with two outs in the fifth inning and the Phillies ahead 2-0.
With the count full, Realmuto lofted a 96.3 mph from Braves starter Kevin Gausman 415 feet into the left-field stands.
It was Realmuto’s third home run in his last four games. If he could stay hot for an extended period, it would give the Phillies a big boost.
An in-depth look at his numbers reveals Realmuto (.267 average, 14 home runs, 52 RBIs) should be more productive than he’s been. He has a hard-hit rate (balls he’s hit with an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher) of 44.2 percent — that’s the highest of his career.
“I’ve hit the ball just as hard as I ever have,” Realmuto said. “I have some numbers that show I’ve been a bit unlucky. Obviously, I feel like I can produce more at the plate, maybe simplify my approach. I feel like it’s coming around.”
The Phillies remain on the outskirts of the NL East race, but they are among several teams in contention for a wild-card spot.
“All our goals that we set at the start of the season are still here,” Realmuto said. “It just takes one run. That’s a one-week stretch where we get really hot. Obviously, we feel we have the team here to do something special.”
The Phillies also could get a boost by making a move before Wednesday’s trade deadline.
“It will tell us where the front office stands and what they see this team doing,” Realmuto said of whether the Phillies make a trade this week. “Even if something doesn’t happen, it’s up to the guys in this clubhouse to make it happen.”
