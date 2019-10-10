Resilient might be the best way to describe the Villanova football team.
The Wildcats had reason to panic when Justin Covington, the leading rusher in the Colonial Athletic Association, left Saturday's game against William & Mary late in the first quarter because of an ankle injury. Covington had run for more than 100 yards in each of the first five games of the season and was on pace for his sixth, with 53 yards in less than one quarter.
There was no panic after his exit. Freshman running backs DeeWil Barlee and T.D. Ayo-Durojaiye provided a spark, combining for 15 carries and 85 yards in the win.
Facing the possibility of missing Covington this weekend, the freshmen might have to repeat the performance. But this time, they would have to do it against the No. 2 rush defense in the Colonial.
The fifth-ranked Wildcats (6-0) will go on the road to play No. 2 James Madison (5-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
"James Madison has been the premier team in our league in recent years," Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. "I think their strengths are that they don't have any weaknesses."
The Dukes' lone loss came against West Virginia, 20-13. They have dominated FCS opponents and rank at or near the top of most offensive and defensive stats in the Colonial.
Covington against the Dukes' stout run defense would be an intriguing matchup, if he's available. James Madison has allowed only one rusher to surpass 100 yards.
"I don't have any update on Covington," Ferrante said. "I'm not overly optimistic, but we'll go through the proper protocol and let the doctors tell us what's going on there."
If Covington doesn't play, Ferrante said he is confident that his two freshman backs and sophomore Jalen Jackson can shoulder the load. Jackson and Barlee each have more than 200 yards rushing this season.
There is no doubt that Daniel Smith will be handling the load at quarterback. Smith has thrown for 17 touchdowns and averaged 204.7 yards passing.
Like the offense, the defense has had chances to panic, but the unit is led by captains Chucky Smith and Forrest Rhyne. Rhyne was named the CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week after a career-high 15 tackles, 3½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and a forced fumble Saturday.
Ferrante said that starting safety Julian Williams will be out a couple more weeks, which has placed Smith in a larger role in the secondary. Smith is known for his play on special teams, but like the running backs, has eased Ferrante's concerns of replacing a starter.
"He was not even a starter when he was voted captain. I think that tells you what our team thinks about Chucky Smith," Ferrante said.
Key injuries on both sides of the ball have elevated the play of backups. A sellout crowd is expected at James Madison on Saturday.
If the first six games are an indication, one thing the Wildcats won't do is panic. They've beaten two ranked teams and have three road wins.
"Those games showed the resiliency and the grit that our guys have," Ferrante said. "They're not going to be afraid of facing some adversity."
Notes: Four area football players are on Villanova's roster: redshirt freshman linebacker Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph), freshman defensive back Elijah Glover (Pleasantville), sophomore kicker/punter Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep) and junior offensive lineman Paul Meduri (St. Augustine).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.