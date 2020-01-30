Warren's big night, late block help Pacers rally past 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers' Al Horford (42) goes up against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 101-95. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

ATLANTA — Al Horford will miss Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The 76ers power forward is sidelined with soreness in his left knee.

The team said that Horford is sitting out for precautionary reasons and is likely to play against the Boston Celtics on Saturday at TD Garden.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons missed Thursday morning's shootaround with a mild upper respiratory illness. He's listed as probable for the game against the Hawks (12-36). Mike Scott, who has a sore right knee, has been cleared to play.

Horford is averaging 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 44 games. This will be the fifth game he has missed this season.

Philly rested him in the first game of back-to-back nights on Nov. 12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nov. 29 at the New York Knicks. Then he was sidelined with left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness on consecutive nights: Dec. 12 at Boston and Dec. 13 vs. New Orleans.

The Sixers (31-17) are tied with the Indiana Pacers for the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference. However, they have a disappointing 9-15 road record. The Hawks are 7-16 at home.

If available, Saturday will mark the first time Horford plays in Boston since leaving the Celtics to sign with the Sixers in July. Horford spent the past four seasons in Boston, garnering All-Star honors during the 2017-18 season.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments