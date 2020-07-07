Joel Embiid isn't crazy about heading to Florida for the resumption of the NBA season.
But when he gets there he knows one thing — he wants the ball.
"I know what I'm capable of. I know what my teammates think of me. I know I'm capable of carrying the team," Embiid said on a ZOOM video call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "It's all about me being assertive. If I feel like I'm not getting the ball, I just have to talk to them and do what I have to do. But at the end of the day, I should never be in position to complain about not getting the ball just because of who I am. I believe I can carry the team."
The Sixers began mandatory individual workouts last week. When the new coronavirus shut the NBA down, the Sixers were 39-26 and the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia’s first of eight regular-season games in Orlando is 7 p.m. Aug. 1 against the Indiana Pacers.
The Sixers are scheduled to leave Thursday for Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando where the NBA is creating a bubble atmosphere to keep teams in and the virus out.
Embiid isn't sure just how safe things will be.
"I hated the idea," he said. "All I want to be is to stay healthy. I want to make sure I'm able to live for a long time and not have any consequences in the future. I'm not a big fan of the deal, but I'm going to do my job. I'm not going to let the city down. I'm going to represent my city that's what I've always done."
Embiid is concerned that other players and personnel might try to sneak out of the Orlando bubble.
"I know I'm going to do the right things," he said. "I don't ever do anything. I only play video games. I'm always home. But I don't trust those other guys to do the same. But like I said I got to do my job."
The Sixers need Embiid at his best to make a deep playoff run. But his comments Tuesday raised several issues that have troubled the team in the past.
The primary question with Embiid is always about his conditioning. Sixers coach Brett Brown said last week that Embiid has worked hard the past few months. Sixers guard Josh Richardson said Embiid looks like he lost some weight.
Embiid's response on his conditioning was a bit more ambiguous.
"I've been chillin, quarantining, doing what we're told to do," he said. "I don't know how I'm going to look basketball wise. I don't know. We're going to see how that goes. But I've been chillin."
Embiid was averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds when the season as halted. Yet, he grumbled at times about not getting enough touches on offense. He did so again Tuesday.
"There was a lot of times this year when I was not into the offense," he said. "I was just basically going through the motions. But with the playoffs coming in, I have to be more assertitive and just demand the ball and do what I do."
The final issue is can Embiid and Simmons play together. Do their games compliment each other? Simmons is at his best in the open court, but a fast-break style does not play to Embiid's strengths. Meanwhile, Simmons unwillingness to shoot the ball from the perimeter allows defenses to pack the lane and better defend Embiid in the post.
"At then of the day it's all about a winning a championship," Embiid said. "I feel like (Simmons) has the right mindset. That' what he wants to do. I know one thing about him. He wants to win, and he's going to do what it takes to win."
Embiid said he can play with fellow big man Al Horford, but the two big men need to be surrounded by outside shooters. That could be seen to be a knock at Simmons.
"You got to be able to have guys who are willing to shoot the ball," Embiid said. "That's what needs to happen."
The Sixers have been eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals the past two seasons. Embiid wasn't healthy in both postseasons.
Orlando represents a tremendous opportunity for Embiid and the Sixers. Philadelphia hasn't been able to get Embiid to survive an 82-game, uninterrupted regular season and arrive at the postseason in peak condition. Maybe the Sixers can accomplish that with an eight-game regular season that will last a month. With Embiid, less is probably more.
"I'm excited for the playoffs," he said. "I'm excited to keep being that guy. I know what I have to do."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.