PHILADELPHIA — General manager Elton Brand says it’s his job to make sure the 76ers have the pieces to compete for a championship.
But the way Brand talked in a news conference before the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in a marquee Christmas Day game Wednesday, those pieces are already on the roster.
“I’m encouraged about where we are,” Brand said, “and I’m looking forward to having this group grow and compete.”
After the news conference, Philadelphia made Brand look good. The Sixers overwhelmed the Bucks, the team with the NBA’s best record and the reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo, 121-109 on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m very encouraged about where we are at,” Brand said. “We’re going to get much stronger with chemistry once we get our full group together. We’ve missed a lot of games. I acknowledge there are areas we need to improve on, but we’re working on it daily, and we’re going to get there.”
The 76ers remade their roster twice last season with the acquisitions of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.
It sounds like, this season, the 76ers plan to tweak around the edges and rely on the talents of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and fellow starters Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Harris.
The Sixers would seem to be prime candidates to add a shooter or two through a trade or the buyout market.
“As GM, I’ll always look at that,” Brand said. “Any way I can make the team better I will.”
As is usually the case when anybody from the Sixers’ management speaks to the media, several questions centered around Embiid’s physical condition and Simmons’ 3-point shooting.
Brand noted that Embiid had played in seven less games and 300 less than minutes this season compared to a similar point last season. The goal is to have Embiid completely healthy for the postseason, something that was not the case last season.
“I’m very pleased where he is,” Brand said.
Brand said the Sixers believe in Simmons and his ability to shoot. Simmons is 2 for 5 from 3-point range this season.
“He will unlock another level of our team once he starts (shooting from the perimeter) more,” Brand said. “He knows that. We’re working towards that.”
The biggest question surrounding the Sixers is do they have the talent to have quality offensive possessions in the fourth quarter of playoff games. Many NBA experts say no because of Simmons’ inability and reluctance to shoot from the perimeter.
Brand says yes.
“In a road win in Boston (on Dec. 12), we went through Joel, and he was dominant,” Brand said.
“Tobias has been great in the fourth quarter. Ben defensively has closed games with steals and made big free throws. Josh Richardson you can count on. Al Horford, with some looks, he’s going to continue to grow and knock down shots. We can get some quality shots in the fourth quarter, not at all concerned about that.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.