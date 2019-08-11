Roy Hibbert, a former center at Georgetown who spent nine seasons in the NBA, has been hired by the Philadelphia 76ers as a player development coach.
A team source confirmed the hiring.
According to the source, this is a new position.
The 7-foot-2 Hibbert was drafted No. 17 overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2008 and dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a draft-day trade that became official two weeks later.
He was a two-time All-Star with the Pacers, in 2012 and 2014. He was a key member of Pacers teams that lost in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.
Hibbert, 32, spent seven of his nine NBA seasons with the Pacers. He played the 2015-2016 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and finished his career the next season with Charlotte and Denver.
In 662 regular-season NBA games he averaged 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds. Hibbert also averaged 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in 54 career playoff games.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.