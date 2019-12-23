Rookie Matisse Thybulle is out indefinitely after suffering a bone bruise and sprain of his right knee Saturday in the 76ers' 125-108 win over the Washington Wizards. Thybulle will be evaluated in about two weeks, according to the team.
The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter when Thybulle came in contact with the Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.
Thybulle, who was selected 20th in the first round after the Sixers moved up in a trade with Boston to draft him, has been an important rotation player. In 30 games, including three starts, he is averaging 4.8 points and 1.1 rebounds, but that doesn't begin to tell the story.
He has become a key defensive player and is second on the team in steals per game, averaging 1.4.
Thybulle is also shooting a team-best 46.3 percent from three-point range. Over his last eight games, he is shooting 14-for-25 (56 percent) from beyond the arc.
The Sixers announced that they have recalled Shake Milton from the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League. He will join the team for Monday's game in Detroit against the Pistons.
