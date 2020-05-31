Throughout his NBA career, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been known for his extensive community service.
On Saturday, Harris took part in the Philadelphia protest of the death of George Floyd, the black man in Minneapolis who died last Monday after a white police offer knelt on his neck.
There have been protests in many cities since the incident.
Harris was recorded on video by 6ABC during the march. While he was marching toward the Art Museum, Harris had teammate Mike Scott on Apple's FaceTime.
Harris was part of the peaceful protest. The protests would eventually turn into widespread looting
The 27-year-old Harris has only been with the Sixers for a little more than a year after being acquired Feb. 6, 2019, in a multi-player trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. A free agent after last season, Harris re-signed with the Sixers to a five-year, $180 million contract.
During his brief time in Philadelphia, he has made his mark with his community service. For instance, in October, he announced a pledge of $1 million to assist nine under-served communities in Philadelphia.
Last year, he was among the 10 finalists for the 2018-19 NBA Community Assist award.
This season, he has appeared in all 65 games for the Sixers, averaging 19.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Shortly after the 76ers beat Detroit on March 11, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
Published reports indicate that the NBA could be returning July 31. The format is expected to be agreed upon Thursday when the NBA Board of Governors meet.
