CAMDEN — Charles Barkley called it crazy and amazing.
The NBA Hall of Famer and current TV personality was describing his life.
On Friday afternoon, he experienced another memorable moment.
The 76ers honored Barkley with the unveiling of a statue on the team's Legends Walk outside of the team's training facility.
"I don't think I've ever been that skinny," Barkley said with a laugh as he pulled a curtain off the statue.
Barkley joins other 76ers greats Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones and Moses Malone with statues on the walk.
Barkley played the first eight of his 16 NBA seasons with the Sixers. He averaged 23.3 points, 11.6 rebounds an 3.7 assists for Philadelphia from 1984-1992. Barkley, who was a six-time NBA All Star with the Sixers, still lives in Philadelphia in the summer.
"This is just a humbling experience," Barkley said. "My mom was a maid, growing up in the projects (in Alabama), and now I'm 56. It's been an amazing journey for me. When I look at what's happened in my life, it's crazy."
Barkley's friends and family were on hand for the unveiling, as were current Sixers officials.
"There's a realness (in Philadelphia), there's an edge and there's a hardness, that you personified," Sixers coach Brett Brown told Barkley. "We are privileged to have you a part of our past. You are refrenced often. Your statue is not taken for granted."
As is the case just about everytime Barkley appears in public, he uttered plenty of memorable quotes.
Avalon resident Dave Coskey, a former 76ers executive, attended the ceremony. Barkley is godfather to the youngest of Coskey's three sons.
"Dave asked me to be the godfather to his son," Barkley said. "I said, 'What the hell is that?' I said, 'Dave, we don't have that in the hood.'"
Several people during the ceremony told stories of Barkley's kindness to fans.
"We're so blessed to be able to dribble a stupid basketball," Barkley said. "Always sign autographs. Always take pictures. The fans are the best thing about this whole dynamic. I'm 56 years old, and I never had a real job, and I'm not looking for one. I'm going to ride this TV thing out."
Barkley is known for speaking his mind in his role as NBA analyst for TNT. Some of his comments haven't been that kind to the Sixers. This past season, he called Philadelphia the "stupidest organization in the history of sports" for playing center Joel Embiid too much.
Barkley had some kinder words for the Sixers on Friday. He's picking them to win the NBA title this season.
"If you say we're going to win the East, we love that," Sixers general manager Elton Brand said. "If you say we're the stupidest organization, we take note, and we honor and respect it because we know it comes from love and care for this city and care for us."
The 6-foot-6 Barkley also noted that critics consistently told him he was too short to play power forward in the NBA.
He was asked Friday what he wants current Philadelphia players to think when they walk by his statue.
"I want them to say, 'That guy right there,' " Barley said. "'They told him he wasn't good enough, but he became one of the best to ever do it.' My heart will always be in Philadelphia."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.