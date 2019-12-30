Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, left, celebrates his winning touchdown catch with Albert Wilson to beat the New England Patriots 27-24. It was the fifth TD of the season for the 2014 Southern Regional High School graduate and 2013-14 Press Male Athlete of the Year. , right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One day, Mike Gesicki will look back on this season he played with Ryan Fitzpatrick and the winning pass he caught in the last game. But before all that, he'd like to make one thing clear.
"I'll start the one more year chant right now," Gesicki said of Fitzpatrick in the locker room after Miami's upset win at New England. "Where's he at? I love playing with him. And I appreciate all the opportunities he's given me this year. It's been fun."
Fitzpatrick did not say if he plans to return for 2020, and of course the club will also have a say in that. But no matter what, Gesicki will have the memory of a 5-yard touchdown catch with 24 seconds left to beat the Patriots, 27-24.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
"That's kind of been our go-to two-point play all year, that we've been running in practice," Gesicki said. "We were kind of in that area, that zone where we could have went to it. We didn't run it all year. Honestly, I think they doubled me outside and it's a read where I can break out or in. They were both outside, so I broke in. Fitz gave a great ball."
Gesicki caught three touchdowns in the last two games of his second season, both wins. And he had five this season, after posting none as a rookie.
Gesicki has learned a lot about himself this season. Most especially, he should have learned he has a future in the league and it was too soon to write him off or label the second-rounder a disappointment.
"Making the most of the opportunities," Gesicki said. "You don't know when they're going to come. It's not like there were a ton of opportunities in today's game. But in the most crucial moment, whether it's four yards or 40 yards or whatever it is, if the ball comes to you with a chance to win the game, go up and make the play. I was happy to do that."
Fitzpatrick has said repeatedly he believes in Gesicki's ability.
"I thought it was a great call," Fitzpatrick said. "I went over to the sideline and Chad O'Shea dialed that one up. 'I thought, 'This is going to score.' I love the play that he put in. Mike Gesicki kind of had an option to go right or left in the back of the end zone and did a nice job beating his man and there was a lot of space in there."
Gesicki finished the season with 51 receptions for 570 yards, each ranking second only to DeVante Parker. Gesicki believes positive momentum was created in the final nine games of the season.
"Everybody was writing us off," Gesicki said. "Everybody had stuff to say, articles. It is what it is. All we did was go to work every day. Coach Flo did a great job keeping our heads on straight and just going to work every single day and not taking anything for granted. Came up here and got a big win."
Southern volleyball
Southern volleyball
Southern volleyball
Southern volleyball
Southern volleyball
Southern volleyball
Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki
Southern volleyball
Southern volleyball
Southern volleyball state final
Southern volleyball state final
AC boys basketball
AC boys basketball
ACHS bb
Mike Gesicki
ACHS bb
ACHS bb
Mike Gesicki
AC boys basketball
Mike Gesicki
Southern Football
Southern Football
Southern Football
southern football
Southern Football
Southern Regional football
Southern Regional football
Southern HS boys volleyball
Southern Regional Football
Mike Gesicki-PAC0020707940
Dolphins Patriots Football
Cincinnati Bengals v Miami Dolphins
Bengals Dolphins Football
Bengals Dolphins Football
Eagles Dolphins Football
Eagles Dolphins Football
Eagles Dolphins Football
Eagles Dolphins Football
Eagles Dolphins Football
SPORTS-FBN-DOLPHINS-10-MI
Sunday, Dec. 1, 1 p.m. Eagles at Miami
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-DOLPHINS-20-MI
SPORTS-FBN-HYDE-COLUMN-MI
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.