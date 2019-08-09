Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.

Saturday: Pitched two scoreless innings to close out the Twins’ 11-3 win over the visiting Kansas City Royals. He gave up one hit, walked none and struck out two.

Sunday: He did not pitch in the Twins’ 3-0 win over the Royals.

Up next: The Twins (69-42) will host the Atlanta Braves at 8:10 p.m. Monday.

Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in four relief appearances. In six innings, he had given up eight hits, no walks and struck out five.

Stashak also made 31 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

