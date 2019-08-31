Press staff reports
Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Most recent appearance: Stashak pitched two innings of scoreless relief Wednesday in the Twins’ 8-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. Pitching the final two innings, he gave up three hits, walked none and struck out one. He threw 18 of his 28 pitches for strikes and got two groundouts and one flyout.
Saturday: The Twins were set to play a night game at Detroit.
Stats: Stashak began Saturday 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in eight relief appearances. In 12 1/3 innings, he had given up 17 hits, no walks and struck out 11.
Stashak also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings.
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Saturday: Pitched two scoreless innings to close out the Twins’ 11-3 win over the visiting Kansas City Royals. He gave up one hit, walked none and struck out two.
Sunday: He did not pitch in the Twins’ 3-0 win over the Royals.
Up next: The Twins (69-42) will host the Atlanta Braves at 8:10 p.m. Monday.
Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in four relief appearances. In six innings, he had given up eight hits, no walks and struck out five.
Stashak also made 31 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 512/3 innings pitched.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.