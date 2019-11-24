PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles heard boos as they headed toward the locker room at halftime Sunday.
The reaction at the end of the game was more disturbing.
Silence.
Most of the fans at Lincoln Financial Field were so disgruntled and disheartened that they had left the stadium well before time expired in a 17-9 loss to Seattle.
No one could blame them, for the Eagles turned in their worst offensive performance of the season in suffering their second straight defeat.
"That was very disappointing," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "With all the turnovers and mistakes, we just weren't good enough."
Quarterback Carson Wentz wasn't nearly good enough.
He wound up passing for 256 yards and throwing a touchdown pass, but the TD and the most of the yardage was accumulated on the final, meaningless drive. When it counted, he struggled. Wentz threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles in his worst effort since he joined the team in 2016.
"No excuses," Wentz said. "It's on me. It starts with me. I have to do better and I will do better."
It marked the second straight game that the Eagles wasted a solid effort by their defense.
They stymied Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is one of the top candidates for league MVP. The Eagles battered him throughout the game to the tune of six sacks, including two by blitzing safety Malcolm Jenkins. They also forced him into two turnovers via an interception by safety Rodney McLeod and a botched handoff that resulted in a fumble recovery by linebacker Nathan Gerry.
"We have to get comfortable as a team to win those games that are 12-9, 9-6," Jenkins said. "We can't allow ourselves to get frustrated, especially with being short-handed as far as injuries on offense. Losing this one is frustrating, but it's not the worst thing in the world. We just have to keep fighting."
The schedule suggests the Eagles should be able to remain in contention for a playoff spot in the final weeks of the regular season.
They head to Miami to take on the struggling Dolphins (2-9) next Sunday and also have two games remaining against the New York Giants (2-9), as well as a rematches with Washington (2-9) and Dallas (6-4 entering Sunday's game against New England).
The NFC East could be decided on Dec. 22, when the Cowboys come to the Linc. But only if the Eagles can snap out of their slump.
"At the end of the day, we know what we have to do," Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. "I believe in this team and I believe in these next five games. They are all winnable."
The Eagles found themselves in a similar situation last season.
They were 4-6 after 10 games and a playoff berth seemed hopeless. They responded by winning five of their final six games to earn a wild-card spot and beat Chicago in the first round before losing at New Orleans.
"I know the real fans aren't quitting on us," Graham said. "I've been here 10 years and I've seen things happen. I've seen this thing get crazy. We just have to continue to keep working hard and everything will start to come together. We have five opportunities to make it happen."
