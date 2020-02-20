In a roundabout way, the Philadelphia Flyers traded Wayne Simmonds for Tyler Pitlick.
Considering their salaries, their ages and their production, it's been a winning deal for the Flyers.
Pitlick, 28, a right winger who has a $1 million salary-cap hit, has produced six goals, 16 points and a plus-5 rating. He leads Flyers forwards with 108 hits in 54 games and has blocked 34 shots.
Heading into Wednesday's action, Simmonds, 31, who has a $5 million cap hit, had seven goals, 23 points and a minus-16 rating for New Jersey. Simmonds had 126 hits and 25 blocked shots in 59 games.
The Flyers dealt Simmonds to Nashville last season for Ryan Hartman and a fourth-round draft pick in 2020. Last summer, they traded Hartman to Dallas for Pitlick.
With the Flyers, Simmonds was a quintessential leader who wore his heart on his sleeve, defended his teammates and was an outstanding goal scorer. That said, the veteran right winger is clearly on the downside of his career.
Pitlick, meanwhile, isn't the flashiest of players, but he plays with an edge, has good speed and does a lot of little things to help his team win games.
When the Flyers acquired him, they saw him as a fourth-line winger. But because of injuries — and because of his production — he has been elevated to the third line, fitting in well with center Scott Laughton and left winger James van Riemsdyk.
"He's taken advantage of the opportunity," coach Alain Vigneault said. "With Oskar (Lindblom) and Nolan Patrick not here, it forced us to try different players in different situations, and we slotted him in as a fourth-line player at the beginning of the year, with some penalty-killing time, and he's obviously played well, and he's getting more minutes."
Understandably, Pitlick got off to a slow start. It's understandable because he missed all of training camp as he recovered from surgery on his left wrist, but still played in the season opener against Chicago in Prague.
"It was tough missing training camp," Pitlick said. "You can do as much as you can away from the team, but it's not the same as being around the guys and learning the systems in the preseason games."
Showing some rustiness, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Pitlick didn't score a goal in his first 14 games. Since then, he has six goals in 40 games, has supplied solid penalty killing and has given the team energy with his hard work along the boards.
Pitlick, selected by Edmonton in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2010 draft, believes he is playing as well as when he had his best season — 14 goals with Dallas in 2017-18.
"I'm very happy with where I'm at. I love the guys I'm playing with. I think we complement each other well," said Pitlick, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. "We just get on the forecheck and make it hard for teams to get out of their zone, so I think it's working."
