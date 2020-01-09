A year after upending Major League Soccer's draft by trading all their picks away, the Philadelphia Union once again decided the event was of little use.
Holding the No. 21 pick in a year with few top college prospects, the Union dealt the pick to D.C. United Thursday in the hour before the draft kicked off. The Union received D.C.'s place in MLS' allocation ranking, a system that enforces parity by forcing teams to trade for the right to sign select Americans and ex-MLS players coming in from abroad. Teams are ranked by reverse order of finish in the previous year, so D.C. sat at No. 17. They moved down to the Union's No. 21.
The deal meant the Union got something in return for the pick, as small as the return was. It also spared MLS from the potential of the Union passing in the first round, which would have been the first time any team did so in the league's 25-year history.
If the Union pass in the second round, which is also set for Thursday, they'll be the first team to do so since the 1997 Tampa Bay Mutiny. The third and fourth rounds of the draft will be held on Monday.
The decreasing relevance of the SuperDraft led MLS to do away with the stage show event that the league has held for many years at the United Soccer Coaches Convention. This time, teams get to stay at home, with the league and MLS partnering on an online broadcast.
Clemson forward Robbie Robinson, who won this year's MAC Hermann Trophy -- college soccer's Heisman -- was the No. 1 pick, by expansion team Inter Miami.
