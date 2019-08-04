PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Gabe Kapler has talked all season about how the team's best attribute is its resiliency.
That's a good quality to have because after Sunday afternoon the team needs to bounce back again.
The Chicago White Sox hit three home runs and beat the Phillies 10-5 before 31,562 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The White Sox (47-61) took two of three games from the Phillies in the weekend series. Chicago arrived in Philadelphia with a 4-16 record since the All-Star break.
"We’re not getting enough hits in big spots," Kapler said. "We’re not making enough pitches. We’re not collectively getting enough done to win baseball games the last three days. We’re a better team than this."
The loss added to what was already a day that shook the Phillies.
Before the game, the Phillies made the surprising move to demote Maikel Franco to the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Franco had been the Phillies' primary third baseman since the middle of the 2015 season.
Fans barely had a chance to digest the Franco news before Philadelphia found itself trailing Chicago.
Phillies starting pitcher Drew Smyly retired the side in order in each of his five innings except for the second, when he gave up five runs. Leury Garcia hit a 77 mph curveball 431 feet into the stands for a grand slam that inning. The Phillies never recovered from the 5-0 deficit.
"I wanted to throw it for a strike," Smyly said. "I thought if I threw it down in the zone it wouldn't be a damage pitch. It was a little bit up, in the middle of the plate, and he put a good swing on it."
After the Franco move, the game also presented some bad optics for the Phillies.
Philadelphia elected to keep utility player Sean Rodriguez as a right-handed bat off the bench rather than Franco. With the Phillies down 5-3 and two men on in the bottom of the sixth, Rodriguez pinch hit against left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer and bounced into an inning-ending double play.
"It was a big play in the game," Kapler said. "Nobody is more frustrated over that at-bat than Sean."
The losses to the White Sox were not only exasperating because of Chicago's record but also because of how they unfolded.
Chicago beat the Phillies 4-3 in 15 innings Friday night. Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn pitched the final two innings because the team ran out of relievers.
The Phillies scored just 11 runs in 32 innings in three games against the White Sox, who have a 4.92 ERA.
"I thought they threw the ball well," Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said. "We haven’t seen any of those guys, really. When you’re playing the American League, it’s definitely a tough task to figure those guys out immediately. I thought the first game got away from us, the second game we were able to come back and win that, and today we just got beat."
The Phillies (58-53) begin a seven-game road trip in Arizona against the Diamondbacks on Monday night. West Coast trips are never easy. After three games in Arizona, the Phillies will play four in San Francisco against the Giants.
Philadelphia remains in wild-card contention. It has endured several rocky stretches.
The Phillies were swept at home in a three-game June series by the Miami Marlins, who have the worst record in the NL. The Phillies went 11-16 in June. Philadelphia is 7-9 at home since the All-Star break.
The question is, how long can Philadelphia drop games to bad teams, play under .500 at home and stay in contention?
"We have to go out there (Monday) and not really worry about what happened today," Harper said. "Unfortunately, you lose a series, and you never want to do that. But going to Arizona, you just have to turn the page as quick as possible."
The problem for the Phillies is that when they've turned the page this season, it's too often been the same story as Sunday's — a disappointing defeat and another missed opportunity.
