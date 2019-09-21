Now is the time for Carson Wentz to become a legend.
The Eagles drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016 and gave him a boatload of money in June — $128 million would fill one of the yachts I saw docked at South Jersey Marina this month — to be their franchise quarterback.
Sunday's game against Detroit will be a prime opportunity for Wentz to justify their faith in him.
The Eagles' offense likely will feature some understudies. The role of wide receiver DeSean Jackson will be played by Mack Hollins. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside might be stepping in for Alshon Jeffery. Tight end Alex Ellis, who was on the practice squad a few days ago, could wind up replacing Dallas Goedert.
Perhaps more than any other game in Wentz's brief tenure, the onus will be on him to deliver a victory. Although it's early in the season, this is as close to a must-win game as you can get before the leaves and temperatures start to drop, dips in the ocean take your breath away and every coffee shop from Cape May to Vineland sells pumpkin spice lattes.
Dallas will be 3-0 after a win over Miami on Sunday. The only suspense in that game will be whether the Cowboys will cover the 23-point spread.
By the way, that's the second-biggest point spread since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, topped only by a 2013 game when Denver was favored by 26.5 points over Jacksonville. (The Broncos won 35-19).
After facing the Lions, the Eagles (1-1) barely will have time to pack before heading to Green Bay for a tough Thursday night game at Lambeau Field.
The Eagles need to beat Detroit. And they need Wentz to carry the team to victory like Donovan McNabb frequently did during his heyday in Philly.
There's a reason his No. 5 jersey hangs in the rafters at Lincoln Financial Field. In the 10 seasons from 2000 to 2009, McNabb led the Eagles to the playoffs eight times, to five NFC championship games and a Super Bowl appearance in 2004.
And he achieved that success with a suspect supporting cast most seasons.
Consider that McNabb's wide receivers included Hank Baskett, Reggie Brown, Greg Lewis, Freddie Mitchell and Todd Pinkston.
I know, I know, he also had Terrell Owens for that magical 2004 season. But don't forget that Owens suffered a broken ankle that year and missed the first two playoff games.
McNabb threw for a combined 466 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in playoff victories over Minnesota and Atlanta to help the Eagles reach Super Bowl XXXIX.
Whether or not he threw up during the final drive is a mystery that may never be solved. I place zero credence in anything Mitchell has to say. But McNabb did throw for 357 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the Eagles' 24-21 loss.
Wentz is in his fourth season and is healthy for the first time since joining the team in 2016.
If he's to become the legendary quarterback everyone expects, Sunday would be a great time to show it.
The Eagles need to get on a run before people put away their flip-flops for the winter.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
