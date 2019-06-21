The Phillies will honor Chase Utley with a retirement ceremony before Friday's game against the Miami Marlins.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m.
Below is a look back at the top moments in his career with the Phillies.
Outspoken in October
1. Utley made quite the impression during the Phillies’ celebration after the 2008 World Series win. After the parade along Broad Street, he strode to the microphone and declared the Phillies were the “world (expletive) champions” to the roar of the crowd.