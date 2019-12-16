Wes Hills (36) of the Detroit Lions battles for yards in the fourth quarter against Andrew Adams (39) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/TNS)
Detroit Lions running back Wes Hills is congratulated after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
DETROIT — Wes Hills found out he would serve as the sixth starting running back of the season for the Detroit Lions the day before the team’s Week 15 game. The undrafted rookie running back out of Slippery Rock said the news “damn near brought a tear to my eye.”
The Wildwood native and former started in Detroit’s 38-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Ford Field. He scored the team’s only two touchdowns while running 10 times for 21 yards against the league’s No. 1 run defense. The running back was promoted to the 53-man roster on Saturday, and has served two separate stints on Detroit’s practice squad this season.
“It’s a great opportunity the Lions gave me. I was trying to take advantage of that opportunity, you know it’s a dream come true, but it would have been ten times better with a win,” Hills said after the game. "Found out (I was starting) yesterday. Damn near brought a tear to my eye, you know, this is my dream. I dreamed about this since I was a kid, and to be able to play with this group of guys and this coaching staff. (It) meant the world to me. They put their all into me, their hopes into me and I just wanted to go out there and prove them right.
“I had no doubt in my mind. Everybody’s journey is different. Mine was a little longer than others, but I’m here. I got an opportunity from the Lions, and I don’t want to let them down.”
The Lions have now rolled with Kerryon Johnson, Tra Carson, Ty Johnson, J.D. McKissic, Bo Scarbrough and Hills at starting running back through 14 games this season.
As a senior at Wildwood High School in 2012, Hills set South Jersey records by rushing for 2,107 yards and 35 touchdowns and led the Warriors to their first South Jersey Group I playoff appearance. He was a first-team Press All-Star and named The Press High School Male Athlete of the Fall in 2012.
Hills played three seasons at the University of Delaware before finishing his collegiate career at Slippery Rock. He was ruled academically ineligible for the 2017 season after putting up an impressive 728 yards on only 88 carries the year before. He moved on to Slippery Rock (Division II), where he set the school’s single-season rushing record with 1,714 yards while earning an invite to the Senior Bowl.
He played three games for the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason before being cut in the final round heading into the season. Hills first joined Detroit’s practice squad in early October, then again in mid-October four days after being cut.
“I definitely feel like a rookie, for sure. It’s just different, you know, coming from a small school, high school, college and then playing on such a big stage. It means the world to me,” Hills said. "To just have that opportunity by the Lions, the only team that really believed with me and stuck with me and groomed me. It means the world. The Lions organization took a chance, kept me around and gave me an opportunity. I just wanted to go out there and give it my all and help them win.
“It’s hard to be patient, that goes for anybody. What you got to do is just believe in yourself and double down. I was able to have an opportunity today. There was never any doubt in my mind if I would get an opportunity, it was just when.”
Hills started in place of the injured Scarbrough, who had started the previous three games out of the backfield. The two newcomers are roommates, and Hills said Scarbrough made sure to give him words of encouragement and some tips on what to expect as a practice squad player to starting NFL running back.
Despite facing the league’s top-ranked run defense, Hills showed some fight at the goal line punching in two 1-yard touchdown runs. He scored to make it 24-10 in the third quarter, and then again on the first play of the final frame to make it 24-17.
“First thought was, (expletive), I scored. Excuse my language,” Hills said of crossing into the end zone. “My biggest thing was to go out there and just show everyone I belong. It wasn’t intimidating, it was something I was really looking forward to. To be honest with you, I wish I could have ran a lot better out there today. Anybody wants to go against the best of the best.”
