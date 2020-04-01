NBC Sports Philadelphia will air an “NHL 20” simulated game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Metropolitan Division rival Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
NBC Sports Philadelphia commentators Jim Jackson and Keith Jones will provide the play-by-play for the action played through the popular EA Sports video game. Taryn Hatcher, who is the Flyers’ rinkside reporter for NBC Sports Philadelphia, will also have commentary.
The entire show will last an hour.
NBC Sports Philadelphia will have another “NHL 20” simulated game between the Flyers and rival New York Rangers at 6 p.m. April 9.
— Patrick Mulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.