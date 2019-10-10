PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor’s lack of production this season hasn’t affected his confidence or his attitude.
The Eagles wide receiver had just one reception in the last two games despite playing 90% of the offensive snaps and has taken some heat for some dropped passes, but insisted he’s not frustrated.
“I’m a football player,” Agholor said Wednesday. “I believe in all aspects of the football game. I’m not just a wide receiver. I don’t think just about catching passes. I think about whatever needs to be done to win. I play the game within the game.
“When I’m running jet motions and things like that, and I got a chance to chip the guy off the edge, to spring a running back, I get fuel off that. Some guys only get fuel from when they touch the rock. For me, those other things make me excited.”
Agholor’s only catch in the past two games was a 20-yarder in last Sunday’s 31-6 victory over the New York Jets and was targeted just eight times.
The 6-foot, 198-pounder has caught some flak because of some costly mistakes. Although he had eight receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown at Atlanta, he dropped a potential TD pass in the fourth quarter of a 24-20 loss Sept. 15. He also muffed a pass and lost a fumble in a 27-24 loss to Detroit on Sept. 22.
A few hours later, Philadelphia’s CBS TV affiliate was covering a fire in West Philadelphia when the station encountered Hakim Laws, a former firefighter and U.S. Army veteran who played a role in a dramatic rescue involving children.
“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there,” Laws told the station the next day.
“My man just started throwing babies out and we were catching them, unlike Agholor and all his mishaps.”
Despite the miscues, the Eagles insist they haven’t lost faith in the 2015 first-round draft pick.
Coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Mike Groh consider him a valuable member of the offense.
“I’m not concerned with him,” Pederson said Wednesday. “We’ve asked him to do a lot of things, play multiple roles, and he’s handled it well.
“As far as him pressing goes, I don’t see that with him. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him, and we’re going to continue to integrate him into the game plan each week.”
That would come in handy for the Eagles on Sunday at Minnesota.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain) will likely miss his fourth straight game, leaving wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert as quarterback Carson Wentz’s top receivers.
Agholor could wind up as the team’s deep threat against the Vikings, a trait he last showed in 2017 when he caught a 72-yard touchdown pass against the Cardinals and celebrated by falling backward across the goal line.
Ironically, he did it as a tribute to Jackson, who was playing with Tampa Bay at the time after getting released by former Eagles coach Chip Kelly following the 2013 season.
“It’s going to come,” Agholor said. “And it’s going to come real big. I’m going to fall back in the end zone, and I’m going to be all excited and happy and slapping hands and all that. It’s just about me putting in the work and trusting that my time will come to have that breakout game and get those juices flowing.”
Note: Jackson was among the players who did not practice Thursday, along with running back Corey Clement (shoulder), cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps).
