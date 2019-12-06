ATLANTIC CITY — New boxing promoter Marvin Shuler is more interested in helping prospects than staging championship fights.
"Anyone can promote fights with the top 20 (ranked boxers)," the 60-year-old Philadelphia native said. "No one seems willing to help the guys behind them, the fighters who are 20th to 30th and 30th to 40th. I want to make sure those guys get noticed and get a chance."
Shuler will get an opportunity to put his plan to work for the first time Saturday, when he makes his promotional debut at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City.
Five bouts are scheduled at Showboat's Carousel Room. Unbeaten cruiserweight Robin Sirwan Safar (9-0, 6 KOs), a native of Sweden living in Las Vegas, and Philadelphia super-featherweight Antonio Dubose (11-2-1, 2 KOs) are among the fighters scheduled to compete.
Shuler hopes to make Showboat his permanent boxing home. His next show is scheduled for Jan. 4, and will including Pleasantville welterweight contender Anthony Young (21-2, 8 KOs). Young, 31, is coming off the biggest win of his career, a third-round TKO over former champion Sadam Ali in Las Vegas in May.
"I was offered a couple of fights over the summer, but they just weren't the right fit," said Young, a former standout running back at Pleasantville High School. "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything. I'm looking forward to getting back in the ring."
Marvin Shuler is the brother of the late James Shuler, who was a world-rated middleweight in the 1980s.
James Shuler (22-1, 16 KOs) fought 11 times in Atlantic City on his way up the rankings. He was killed in a motorcycle accident on March 17, 1986, one week after suffering his only loss, a knockout against future champion Thomas Hearns in Las Vegas.
Marvin Shuler had a brief career in the ring (9-0-1, 8 KOs) in the early 1980s before becoming a trainer and manager. He gained invaluable experience and knowledge about promoting from the late Butch Lewis, who was James' promoter. Lewis, who died in 2011, was inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame last year.
"I was 15 years old at the time, and I was just taking everything in," Shuler said. "Over the years, I've trained, I've managed and I've learned from Butch Lewis. Now I'm on the other side of the fence.
"I'm focused on the younger guys, the ones fighting four-, six- , eight-round fights. I want to help those guys get to the next level."
Notes: Doors to the Carousel Room will open at 5:30 p.m. with the first fight scheduled for 6. ... Tickets range from $50 to $100 and are available at Showboat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.