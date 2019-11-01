Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
This is a 2019 photo of Genard Avery of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Monday, April 22, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
PHILADELPHIA — New Eagles defensive end Genard Avery is out to prove that when it comes to rushing the quarterback, height doesn’t matter.
Avery, who was acquired in a trade with Cleveland on Monday, is listed at 6-feet and 250 pounds. If he plays against Chicago on Sunday, he will become the shortest defensive end in Eagles history, according to NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.
“Rushing the passer has nothing to do with size,” Avery said Wednesday. “It’s just something that’s in you, and it’s always been in me. I always give all-out effort on every play because that one play could wind up being the one that turns the game around.”
Avery, who was a teammate at the University of Memphis of Eagles place-kicker Jake Elliott, demonstrated that potential as the Browns’ fifth-round draft pick in 2018 when he collected 4.5 sacks as a rookie under former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.
He failed to find a spot in Steve Wilks’ system this season, however. He appeared in just two games this season, making two tackles with no sacks.
“He wasn’t playing very much this year,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday. “A lot of times that happens when you have guys who might fit one scheme better than the other. He’s not the tallest guy in the world, but he is sort of thick and strong, like (defensive end Brandon Graham). The way he plays those edges, I think he can be successful in our run defense as well as the pass.”
He’s not likely to sit on the bench with the Eagles, not after they acquired him in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft.
Avery’s expected to play a limited role against the Bears but figures to see his snaps increase as he gets more comfortable with Schwartz’s scheme.
“I think any time you make a move like that for a player, you have to try to find a spot to get him on the field and incorporate him into your (lineup),” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in Friday’s livestreamed news conference, “Whether it’s offense last year with (former Eagles and current New York Giants wide receiver) Golden Tate and obviously this year with Avery on defense. He’s practiced this week, and we’ll find a role for him.”
Avery will join the four-man rotation with Graham, Derek Barnett and Vinny Curry, meaning he will climb above rookie Shareef Miller, Josh Sweat and Daeshon Hall on the depth chart.
Miller, a fifth-round pick this year out of Penn State University, made his NFL defensive debut by playing two snaps in last week’s 31-13 win at Buffalo.
“I see people on social media talking like I’m a wasted pick,” Miller told NJ.com Thursday. “I know what I can do. I couldn’t care less about what people have got to say about me. When my time comes, they’re going to feel me.”
Jackson update
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson practiced Friday and hopes to play against the Bears after missing the previous six games with an abdominal injury.
“That’s the plan right now,” Jackson told ESPN.com Friday. “It’s been a long process. We’ll see how it goes and how it feels on Sunday.”
Pederson indicated that defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avone Maddox (concussion/neck) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) may also play against the Bears.
Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) and tackle Jason Peters (knee) will not play.
