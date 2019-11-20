Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti looks to pass against against Mainland during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
The new playoff format agrees with Press-area teams.
The Press-area will have at least three public school teams — Hammonton (Central Jersey Group IV), Ocean City (South Jersey Group IV) and Cedar Creek (Central Jersey Group II) — involved in sectional finals for the first time since 1999.
The state was divided into two halves - North Jersey and South Jersey. These halves both have five enrollment groups.
The top-16 teams with the best United Power Ranking (UPR) in each enrollment group make the playoffs. The UPR is based on team’s wins and its opponents’ records.
Those 16 teams were then divided into two eight-team sections, according to their UPR ranking. The schools ranked No. 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 16 were place in one section. Schools ranked No. 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14 and 15 were placed in the other section.
The location of the top two teams determines what the sections will be called. The top team was placed in its “natural geographical section” section.
That year Atlantic City won South Jersey Group IV. Ocean City beat Mainland Regional in South Jersey Group III, while Bridgeton beat Hammonton in South Jersey Group IV.
