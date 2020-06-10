The New Jersey Motorsports Park on Tuesday announced its full reopening effective immediately follow Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order lifting the state's previous stay-at-home order.
According to the release from NJMP, the reopening will include the entire facility and give the green light to all daily track rentals and events that have not been canceled. Facility amenities will also be reopening.
All event organizations will be required to follow the suggested limitation on outdoor gatherings. Additionally, all events scheduled for June are labeled as "private," meaning participants and crew only. An update on spectator allowance will be given soon.
"NJMP as a whole is ecstatic this decision was made, and it could not have come at a better time," NJMP President and COO Brad Scott said in the release. "The health of our customers and employees is still a major concern, and New Jersey Motorsports Park will take whatever actions are necessary to ensure that we are following the protocol set forth by the Center for Disease Control."
