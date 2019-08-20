The guys from New Jersey won again Tuesday night at the Little League World Series, but they won't get much time to savor it: They'll be back on the field Wednesday morning for another elimination game.
The Elmora Youth League team, which calls itself the Troopers, defeated the New England champion (Barrington, Rhode Island) 2-0 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Mid-Atlantic champions are from Elizabeth, Union County.
With the game scoreless in the top of the sixth and final inning, Jayden Capindica singled in Sal Garcia, who had doubled, and J.R. Rosado, who had walked, for the game's only runs.
Garcia was Elmora's starting pitcher. Derek Escobar, Rosado and Capindica pitched in relief. The winners gave up one hit, struck out six and walked four. Elmora made no errors.
New Jersey will play the Southwest team (River Ridge, Louisiana) at 11 a.m. Wednesday on ESPN.
Narrative Science and GameChanger Media provided the information for this report.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Ray Amato takes in the scene from the very top of Lamade Stadium a…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.