PHILADELPHIA — Injuries have left the Eagles’ defense so thin that two defensive tackles who weren’t even on the team until a few days ago will be playing key roles in Sunday’s key game at Buffalo.
Malik Jackson (foot) and Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) will miss the rest of the season, and Tim Jernigan (foot) is still a few weeks away from trying to play again. The Eagles released Akeem Spence last Monday after their 37-10 loss at Dallas.
As a result, rookies Anthony Rush and Albert Huggins will share playing time alongside Fletcher Cox against the Bills after being signed off practice squads in Oakland and Houston, respectively.
Neither, has ever played in a NFL game.
“The defensive line is a living unit, a position group,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “A team is sort of a living being that is changing all the time over the course of the season. You have to be able to sort of negotiate through a lot of the ups and downs that go along.”
Rush, at 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, will likely be starting with Cox against the Bills, considering he has at least a hint of familiarity with the Eagles’ defensive scheme.
After going undrafted out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Rush, 23, signed with the Eagles a rookie free agent. He participated in all of the minicamps and reported to the NovaCare Complex for training camp, but was cut after the first workout so the Eagles could sign cornerback Orlando Scandrick.
Ironically, Scandrick was cut Monday to make room for Rush.
“I’m glad to be back,” Rush said. “I feel like I know this system pretty well, and Fletcher has really been helping me out this week. Come Sunday, I’ll be good to go.”
Rush signed with the Raiders on Aug. 1 and quickly became one of the central characters in the HBO series “Hard Knocks,” which was centered around the Raiders this year.
On Sunday, he’ll be making his NFL debut by trying to contain Bills veteran running back Frank Gore and quarterback Josh Allen.
“I like playing in this defense because the line really gets off the ball and that’s one of my strengths,” Rush said.
Huggins, at 6-3 and 305 pounds, was absolutely thrilled to learn the Eagles were signing him.
The 22-year-old is from Orangeburg, South Carolina, and still maintains that small-town personality, despite winning two national championships at Clemson University.
“My only goal in football and in life is to make Mom (Eularia Huggins) proud,” he said with a smile. “I’m excited for this opportunity. I guarantee you my mom will be watching on Sunday, and she’ll be telling everybody, ‘That’s my boy on TV!’”
NOTES: Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) did not practice Thursday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.