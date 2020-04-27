NHL officials watched the NFL draft closely because they will hold a similar exercise, perhaps as early as June.
“I believe we can conduct an effective draft virtually,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in an email Sunday. “Maybe not the same as the NFL, but certainly along the same lines.”
The NFL draft, many thought, was better for viewers than usual. Viewers got to see most of the top draftees and their relatives in their homes at the moment the players were chosen. The reactions of the family members were sometimes more priceless than the draftees’ responses.
Viewers also got to see general managers and coaches in their homes surrounded by family members, including, in some cases, their young children trying to climb on their laps as they studied their computers. It humanized an event that is usually sterile and contrived.
The NHL draft might be held earlier than its original dates — June 26-27 in Montreal.
“We are evaluating the possibility of moving the date of the draft up into June,” Daly said. “We have not reached a decision on that yet. Don’t have any more details than that.”
Daly said he didn’t know if the NHL would use its typical format, with Round 1 held the first night and Rounds 2-7 the next day. That, however, seems like the most logical setup.
The NHL suspended its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It hopes to resume the season, or at least the Stanley Cup playoffs, at some point.
It seems likely the draft will be held before the season returns. If it does, teams would be ranked by points percentage.
In that instance, the Philadelphia Flyers (.645 points percentage) would select 26th among 31 teams in the first round.
Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr recently called the prospects in this year’s draft “decent” and said he and his scouting staff have been watching a lot of video of the prospects, who had their seasons cut short by the pandemic.
“We’re confident we’re going to get a good player” in the first round, he said, adding that the Flyers would take the best prospect available, regardless of position.
A draft lottery would supposedly still be held. The lottery usually includes the 15 teams that miss the playoffs. This year, it figures to include the 15 teams with the lowest points percentage: Detroit, Ottawa, San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Buffalo, New Jersey, Montreal, Chicago, Arizona, Minnesota, Winnipeg, Calgary, the New York Rangers, and Vancouver.
Holding the draft in June instead of after the season — which, if resumed, could drag into (gulp) September — would allow drafted European players to have their eligibility and roster spots sorted out for 2020-21. If the draft was held in, say, September, European players would have already started their camps or their seasons overseas, providing the coronavirus outbreak was controlled.
A June draft would also give fans a much-needed diversion. The NFL draft did just that, drawing a record 15.6 million viewers for the first round. An average of 8.2 million watched the second day of the draft, and over 4.2 million viewed the third and final day.
Philadelphia Eagles fans are still debating their team’s surprising selections, especially in the first two rounds.
It appears Flyers fans will soon have the same opportunity.
1. Demonstrate Sustained Reductions in New COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations
• 14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;
• Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.
2. Expand Testing Capacity
• At least double current diagnostic testing capacity;
• Prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations;
• Create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents;
• Expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government;
• Ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.
3. Implement Robust Contact Tracing
• Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts;
• Leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency;
• Coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.
4. Secure Safe Places and Resources for Isolation and Quarantine
• To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19;
• Ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services, if needed.
5. Execute a Responsible Economic Restart
• Create the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions;
• Plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification;
• Continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate;
• Leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.
6. Ensure New Jersey’s Resiliency
• Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;
• Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;
• Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;
• Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.