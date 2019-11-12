Nicholl Fenton and the Saint Joseph’s University field hockey team are headed to the NCAA Division I tournament again.
Fenton, a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate from Marmora, started on defense for Saint Joseph’s, which won the Atlantic 10 Conference championship for a third straight season. In the two tournament games, the Hawks allowed just one goal, beating Lock Haven 2-1 in the semifinals and Richmond 1-0 in the final.
The Hawks (17-3) will face Maryland in the first round at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The junior back has played in 17 games with four starts this season.
Julia Herrington (Ocean City) is a member of top-ranked North Carolina, which won the Atlantic Coast Conference title Sunday, earning an automatic bid to the D-1 tournament. It was the third straight ACC title for the Tar Heels (19-0). They earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of Stanford and Miami (Ohio) at noon Friday.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) scored twice, including the game-tying goal in the 57th minute, of Kutztown’s 3-2 overtime win against West Chester in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) assisted on the lone goal for FDU-Florham in a 1-0 win over Misericordia in the MAC Freedom tournament. She scored three goals in a 5-0 win over DeSales in the final. With their second straight conference title, the Devils advanced to the D-III tournament. On Monday, she was named the MAC Freedom Player of the Week.
Shannon DeCosta (Ocean City) is a member of The College of New Jersey, which won the NJAC title Sunday over Rowan. The Lions (18-0) earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament.
Olivia Elwell (Egg Harbor Township) plays for Rowan, which earned an at-large bid into the D-III tournament.
Washington College junior Grace Steele (Ocean City) was named to the Centennial Conference second team Tuesday. She started in all 16 games and had one goal, a game-winner, and eight assists for 10 points.
Men's soccer
Andrew Thompson (Absegami) assisted on the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute for Chestnut Hill in a 2-1 win over Georgian Court.
Anthony Zampirri (Wildwood Catholic) made three saves in Cabrini’s 2-1 win over Wesley.
Chad Catalana (St. Augustine Prep), Connor Lindsay (St. Augustine) and Will Helm (Wildwood) start for Immaculata, which won the Atlantic East Conference championship with a 4-3 win over Cabrini. The Mighty Macs, who won their first conference title, earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. Also on the team is Alex Brescia (St. Augustine).
Matt Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made five saves in Stevenson's 3-0 win over Lebanon Valley in the first round of the Middle-Atlantic Conference Commonwealth tournament.
Women’s soccer
Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) had an assist in Monmouth’s 3-0 win over Niagara in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament semifinals. She scored twice in a 6-0 win over Fairfield in the final to capture a fourth straight conference title and earn an automatic bid to the D-1 tournament.
Rachel Rizzo (Southern Regional) had an assist in Kutztown’s 4-1 win over Lock Haven.
Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made nine saves in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 1-0 loss to Barry.
Lindsey Armanini (Buena Regional) and Brittany Purdy (Absegami) play for Cabrini, which won the Atlantic East Conference championship for its second title in three years. The Cavaliers earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament.
Lauren Costa (Pilgrim Academy) scored in Cairn’s 2-0 win over Centenary.
Jordyn Martini (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist in Misericordia’s 4-0 win over DeSales in the MAC Freedom tournament.
Tori Rolls (Ocean City) scored in Montclair State’s 3-2 overtime loss to The College of New Jersey in the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament final.
Despina Lianidis (Mainland) is a member of TCNJ, which earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament with its NJAC championship.
Men’s cross country
Thomas Jefferson’s Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) finished 62nd with a 10K time of 34 minutes, 16 seconds at the NCAA Division II East Region Championship in Philadelphia.
Bloomfield’s Giovanni Aracena (Pleasantville) finished 67th (34:31.2). Holy Family’s Artur Simoes-Menezes (Mainland) was 90th (35:35.4), and Chestnut Hill’s Chris Johnson (Wildwood Catholic) finished 135th (38:45.5) in Philadelphia.
Men’s swimming
Justin Liu (Mainland) swam on Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s winning 200 freestyle relay (1:23.46) in a 140-101 loss to Yale. In a tri-meet sweep (224-71 over Springfield and 222-62 over Trinity), he swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:25.58), won the 50 free (21.53) and came in second in the 100 free (47.26).
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) was third in the mile (17:30.4) in Montclair State’s 163-69 loss to Rowan.
Dominick Sheppard (St. Augustine) was third in the 50 free (22.23) for Rowan in its win over Montclair State. In a 126-81 win over William Paterson, Ben Wiley (Ocean City) was second in the 200 free (1:55.46).
Women’s swimming
Aly Chain (Ocean City) won the 50 free (24.37) for Iona in a 174.5-87.5 win over Monmouth. She also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:48.34) with Grace Curry (EHT).
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was fifth in the 1,000 free (10:12.01) for Indiana, which beat Louisville 142-139 and lost to Texas 168-113 in a tri-meet.
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) won the 500 free (4:55.86) in Tennessee’s 198-61 win over Vanderbilt.
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) was second in the 100 backstroke (1:06.1), second in the 200 backstroke (2:22.03) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:06.88) in Cabrini’s 141-121 loss to Albright. She also swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:50.81).
Bailey Howarth (EHT) was third in the 400 individual medley (4:59.55) for Rowan in a 134-50 win over Kean. In a 226-71 win over Montclair State, Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) was second in the 1-meter (six dives) with 248.55 points and second in the 1-meter (11 dives) with 441.53 points. Howard took third in the 200 breaststroke (2:34.69). In a 130-75 win over William Paterson, Rzotkiewicz won the 3-meter dive (250.12 points), and Howarth swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:57.42).
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) was second in the 1-meter (202.75) and 3-meter (204.52) dives for William Paterson in its loss to Rowan.
Melanie Milam (Vineland) wont he 1,000 free (11:39.06) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.76) for Stevenson in a 146-43 loss to King’s College. She also took second in the 200 backstroke (2:23).
Kayli Hernandez (Oakcrest) won the 200 IM (2:26.66) in Widener’s 161-22 win over Immaculata. She also swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:50.21) and the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.39).
