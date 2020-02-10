Jaguars-Foles Football

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018 file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles, left, and Tori Moore arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles announced on Instagram that she had a miscarriage and said getting over the "traumatic loss" will take time. Tori Foles says she was about 15 weeks pregnant with the couple's second child when she went into sudden labor Sunday morning, May, 26, 2019 and "knew something was wrong." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

 Willy Sanjuan

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and wife Tori are preparing to add another member to their family.

The pair revealed via a message posted to Instagram on Sunday that they are expecting to welcome their second child this summer. Their first child, daughter Lily, was born in 2017.

"Baby Foles isn't hiding anymore! Coming in June," Tori wrote on Instagram from the couple's vacation in Palm Beach. "We are so grateful and excited to give Lily a little bestie!"

In May, the couple announced that Tori had suffered a miscarriage about 15 weeks into a pregnancy. As Tori wrote, she had "contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood" and "went into sudden labor" before learning the couple had "miscarried our baby boy."

Foles at the time was excused from some scheduled team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The ex-Eagles QB last year signed an $88 million, four-year contract with the Jaguars.

While Foles is no longer an Eagle, Philly sports fans hold him in high esteem for leading the Birds to victory in Super Bowl LII, when the team defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. And, for what it's worth, Foles seems to share that respect with Philly.

"For most people, rooting for the Eagles is more than a decision — it's a birthright," Foles wrote in a letter titled "Thank You, Philly" published in the Players Tribune last March. "It's a family. Philadelphia, thank you for welcoming me into yours. You will forever be a part of mine."

