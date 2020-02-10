Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and wife Tori are preparing to add another member to their family.
The pair revealed via a message posted to Instagram on Sunday that they are expecting to welcome their second child this summer. Their first child, daughter Lily, was born in 2017.
"Baby Foles isn't hiding anymore! Coming in June," Tori wrote on Instagram from the couple's vacation in Palm Beach. "We are so grateful and excited to give Lily a little bestie!"
In May, the couple announced that Tori had suffered a miscarriage about 15 weeks into a pregnancy. As Tori wrote, she had "contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood" and "went into sudden labor" before learning the couple had "miscarried our baby boy."
Foles at the time was excused from some scheduled team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The ex-Eagles QB last year signed an $88 million, four-year contract with the Jaguars.
While Foles is no longer an Eagle, Philly sports fans hold him in high esteem for leading the Birds to victory in Super Bowl LII, when the team defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. And, for what it's worth, Foles seems to share that respect with Philly.
"For most people, rooting for the Eagles is more than a decision — it's a birthright," Foles wrote in a letter titled "Thank You, Philly" published in the Players Tribune last March. "It's a family. Philadelphia, thank you for welcoming me into yours. You will forever be a part of mine."
Atlantic City Car Show
Rick Cartwright, of Hudson, NY, looks over a 1935 Packard 8 Club Sedan at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Mike Fay, of Point Pleasant, buffs up one of his cars with Chris Cotto, of Clifton, at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
From left, Steven Rothenberg, of Hamilton Township, Jay Ballard, of Somers Point, and Charles Lowry, of Galloway, check out a 2014 Ford Mustang at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The color on the car is a wrap, a way of changing the color without paint, that can also be removed. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A 1979 Trans Am for sale at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Anthony Capelli, pf Pitman, looks over a Ford Thunderbird at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
From left, Steven Rothenberg, of Hamilton Township, Jonathan Soto, of Tenefly, Jay Ballard, of Somers Point, and Charles Lowry, of Galloway, check out a 2014 Ford Mustang at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The color on the car is a wrap, a way of changing the color without paint, that can also be removed. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A modified engine towers out of the 1972 Chevrolet Corvette for sale at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
One of the specialty vehicle on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Joann Dura, of Wayne, puts loving car into her 1962 Buick Skylark on the display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Dura, who collects classic cars, plans on racing the classic car. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A variety of classic and modified cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cadillac Eldorado on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A 2019 McClaren Senna, with a price tag near $1M, draws attention at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Lewis Kargman and Marty Borell, from the New York City area, look over a 1956 Ford Thunderbird for sale at the from Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Asten Morgan, of Tarrytown, NY, looks over a 2015 Porsche 918 on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A variety of classic and modified cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Charles Lowry, of Galloway, liked the 2014 Ford Mustang on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The color on the car is a wrap, a way of changing the color without paint, that can also be removed. VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A variety of classic and modified cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Chris Cotto, of Clifton, shows photos of his cars to, from left, Charles Lowry, of Galloway, Jay Ballard, of Somers Point, and Steven Rothenberg, of Hamilton Township, at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Paul Carr, of Pitman, looks over a 1964 Ford Thunderbird at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Sunday. At right, Chris Cotto, of Clifton, shows photos of his cars to, from left, Charles Lowry, of Galloway Township, Jay Ballard, of Somers Point, and Steven Rothenberg, of Hamilton Township.
. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press) PressofAC.com
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A 1965 Ford Mustang convertible on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A variety of classic and modified cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
One of the specialty vehicle on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Asten Morgan, of Tarrytown, NY, talks about some of the cars on display he likes at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
