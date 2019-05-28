PHILADELPHIA - The first 17 pitches Nick Pivetta threw didn't give him or the Phillies much hope Tuesday night.
The 19 pitches he threw in the fifth inning gave him something to build on.
In his first start in the big leagues in more than a month after a stint in the minors, Pivetta allowed three runs in five innings as the Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 before 29,084 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The early innings were played in sporadic heavy rain.
"That was a real gutsy performance in sub-optimal conditions," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said of Pivetta. "He really showed up when he needed to in the most important moments."
Pivetta struggled early. He hit a batter and gave up two home runs in his first 17 pitches.
Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals hit a solo home run off an 83.5 mph Pivetta slider.
Marcel Ozuna made it 3-0 Cardinals when he hit a 94.1 mph fastball 366 feet for a two-run home run.
"I threw the ball to the middle part of the plate, and they took some good swings," Pivetta said. "After that, I had a job to do. I had to go out there and throw some zeroes to give our team a chance and that's what I did."
Pivetta kept his composure and did not allow St. Louis to score again. He retired 10 straight after the Ozuna home run and allowed just one more hit the rest of his outing.
The most important inning Pivetta pitched was the fifth. The Phillies had just taken a 4-3 lead on Cesar Hernandez's two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Pivetta responded with a shutdown top of the fifth. He allowed a single to Goldschmidt but retired the side on a strikeout and two outfield fly balls.
"It was just nice being back in here, being with the guys," Pivetta said. "It felt normal again. Being able to do that and go out and do what I did today, a lot of positive things to end off of and take into my next start."
There was plenty of buzz about Pivetta in spring training. The 26-year-old right-hander impressed with his ability to make batters swing and miss. He averaged 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
But in his first four starts this season, he was 2-1 with an 8.35 ERA. He had allowed 31 hits in 18 1/3 innings. The Phillies optioned him to the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on April 17.
Pivetta sad the time in the minors gave him time to think and hit the reset button.
"It was my goal to come here and just compete with this team and give them a chance to win," he said. "That's what I focused on instead of putting pressure on myself."
Pivetta threw 106 pitches, striking out six, walking two and allowing three hits.
While his toughness was a positive, there were some negatives.
His fastball averaged 93.1 mph compared to an average of 95.4 last season.
Pivetta got nine swing-and-miss strikes in his 106 pitches for an 8.4 percent swing-and-miss rate. Last season that rate was 12 percent.
"I don't think he had his best stuff or his best command," Kapler said. "But he was able to stay off barrels enough. He was able to fight enough. Those rain drops were pretty big at times and he stayed composed."
The Phillies (32-22) lead the National League East by 2.5 games over the Atlanta Braves (30-25) but Philadelphia's starting pitching needs improvement.
Pivetta wants another start.
"I want to start again in five days, he said, "and I want to be here for the rest of the year."
Kapler, however, wouldn't commit to anything. The manager described Pivetta as a work in progress.
"That's something we're going to discuss," Kapler said when asked if Pivetta would get another start. "We're not quite there yet."
