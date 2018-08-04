PHILADELPHIA – Nick Williams got some words of encouragement from former Phillies greats Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard on Saturday night.
"I was in the cage right before the game and Howard and Rollins came by," Williams said. "They said 'Go out there and have some fun kid. Let me see something.' "
Williams took their words to heart.
The outfielder hit a first-inning, three-run home run to propel the Phillies to an 8-3 win over the Miami Marlins before 35,194 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night. Williams' home run was one of four hit by the Phillies. Philadelphia (62-48) leads the Atlanta Braves (59-48) by 1.5 games in the National League East.
Williams gave the Phillies a lead they never relinquished with his home run. He hit a 96.2 mph fastball from Marlins pitcher Jose Urena 379 feet into the stands. Williams is batting .333 (18 for 54) with four home runs and nine RBIs in his last 14 games.
"It felt great to get things going," Williams said. "It felt magical."
Rollins and Howard were at the game as part of the Phillies alumni weekend. The Phillies inducted deceased pitcher Roy Halladay and former general manager Pat Gillick into the team's Wall of Fame in a moving ceremony before the game.
"There were a lot of wet eyes (in the dugout)," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said, "and we carried that emotion onto the field."
Philadelphia will remember the 2008 team that featured Rollins and Howard and won the World Series before Sunday's game.
"Those guys are great players," Williams said of Rollins and Howard. "They had amazing careers. To hear from those two guys was just an awesome moment."
In addition to Williams, Asdrubal Cabrera, Carlos Santana and Cesar Hernandez also hit home runs for the Phillies.
Santana’s home run was the most impressive. His solo shot in the fifth inning traveled 423 feet into the second deck in right field.
Meanwhile, Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin allowed four hits and three runs in eight innings for the win. He threw just 85 pitches and faced 27 batters – three over the minimum.
Despite Eflin’s relatively low pinch count, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler pinch hit for him in the bottom of the eighth inning. Kapler said he removed Eflin from the game because he wanted to give reliever Adam Morgan, who had not pitched in more than a week, a chance to get some work.
The Phillies not only excelled at the plate and the mound but also in the field. Cabrera at shortstop and Maikel Franco at third base turned would-be hits into outs with the acrobatic fielding of hard-hit ground balls.
"This what we can look like,"Kapler said, "when we're clicking on all cylinders."
