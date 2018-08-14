PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies aren’t panicking – yet.
Pinch hitter Brock Holt’s eighth-inning home run propelled the Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Phillies before 33,081 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.
The Phillies (65-53) had dropped two straight and four of their last five games. They have been shutout twice and scored a total of four runs in those defeats. They trail the first-place Atlanta Braves (67-51) by two games in the National League East.
“It’s weird,” Phillies outfielder Nick Williams said. “It’s not good-timing, but I think it’s just one of those things. We’ll get out of it. Nobody has lost faith in anybody. This is a great team. This is a young team. Everybody wants to do their best.”
This two-game series with Boston is one of the most anticipated of the season. The Red Sox (86-35) are the best team in baseball and on pace to win 115 games.
Holt got the big hit the Phillies couldn’t. He stepped to the plate with the score tied. He saw one pitch – a 94.1 mph cutter from Phillies reliever Tommy Hunter. Holt pulled it 424 feet. The ball bounced off the right-field video scoreboard to give the Red Sox the one-run victory.
"Coming off the bench, he's going to swing at the first pitch," Hunter said of Holt. "I left it a little too far on the plate, probably should have buried it."
The Holt home run might have decided the contest, but the game's main theme was the Phillies current slump. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler tried to shake the offense out of its doldrums by changing the batting order.
Rhys Hoskins batted cleanup. Williams hit second for the first time in his career, while Odubel Herrera dropped to the seven spot.
Hoskins did hit a home run, but the rest of the lineup continued their struggles.
“I don't see us pressing. I see us competing,” Kapler said after the game. “I see us doing a good job of staying in baseball games and fighting until the very end. I thought tonight was a well-fought game. They beat us. That happens right? They came out and played just a little bit better than us. Tip your cap to one of the best teams in baseball.”
Boston starting pitcher Rick Porcello was a big reason for the Phillies lack of offense. He retired the first 12 Phillies hitters he faced. Porcello allowed two hits and struck out 10 in seven innings. Philadelphia hitters seem baffled often keeping their bats on their shoulders. Porcello threw 90 pitches and got 24 called strikes.
“He featured that comeback fastball,” Kapler said of Porcello. “It started at left-handed hitters' hips and ran back out over the plate. They saw it as balls, and they turned into strikes. That's why you saw some takes there.”
Although they have 44 games left, this is a key stretch for the Phillies. They fell out of first-place on Monday. Philadelphia has seven games left with the Braves in late September, but the Phillies do not want to be in a position where they have to make up three or four games the final month of the season.
A positive for Philadelphia is that although they are 1-2 against Boston, the combined score of those contests is 5-5. The teams will meet for the final time this season Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
“We know that we can go toe-to-toe with (Boston),” Kapler said. “We showed that we could at Fenway Park. We did it tonight. We came out on the losing end because they played a better baseball game. We're very confident that tomorrow we’re going to be playing the better baseball game. We're looking forward to that.”
