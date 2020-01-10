ATLANTIC CITY — The New Jersey Army National Guard will be the title sponsor of an upcoming esports competition in the resort.
The 2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, or MAAC, esports championships, set for March 13-14 in the Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, will feature N.J. Army National Guard signage and branding, in addition to having representatives present each winner with a trophy, according to a news release from conference officials.
“The MAAC is excited to announce the New Jersey Army National Guard as the title sponsor of the conference’s inaugural Esports Championships,” MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said. “We look forward to proudly representing the New Jersey Army National Guard as the league continues to expand its interest in esports and looks ahead to running successful championships at Boardwalk Hall this March.”
The games included in the competition are "League of Legends," "Overwatch," "Rocket League" and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."
The esports competition will be held in conjunction with the MAAC basketball championships, which are set for March 10-14.
