New Jersey high school athletes could transfer without changing residences and be immediately eligible for the 2020-21 school year, under a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association proposal designed to provide relief for students from the COVID-19 pandemic.
NJSIAA officials said the rules against recruitment and transferring for athletic advantage remain in effect.
“It was first-driven by a financial conversation,” NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire said of the proposal. “Many families financially aren’t going to be able to support the tuition they were paying. They might have to move in with other family members or (there’s) a loss of jobs.”
The easing of the transfer rules is part of the NJSIAA’s COVID-19 Compliance package. Maguire described it as a "stimulus" package for student athletes.
The NJSIAA executive committee did not get a chance to discuss or vote on the package during its virtual meeting Wednesday morning because a storm knocked out power to the association's offices in Robbinsville. The committee is expected to meet 11 a.m. Friday to discuss and vote on the package.
The new transfer rule is not without any restrictions.
Students must transfer by Sept. 1 by the fall season and by Nov. 1 for the winter season to be immediately eligible. Since there was no spring season this year because of the virus there was no deadline set for the 2021 spring season.
The current rule allows athletes who transfer due to a bonafide change of residence to play immediately. The NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, defines a bonafide change of residence as a move from one public school district to another. Athletes who transfer without moving must sit the season’s first 30 days.
The compliance package also included two other measures:
• Students who do not have enough credits to compete can send a letter to their school principal and request an NJSIAA waiver to be eligible.
• The deadline for schools to form cooperative programs would also be extended.
