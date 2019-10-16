ROBBINSVILLE — Beginning in 2020-21, it will cost New Jersey high schools $350 more per school year to be a member of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The executive member of the NJSIAA unanimously approved an increase in dues from $2,150 to $2,500 on Wednesday. The NJSIAA governs most New Jersey high school sports.
The dues had not been raised since 2010.
As is required by a 2010 state law, state Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet approved the increase.
NJSIAA director of finance Colleen Maguire said last month that the NJSIAA lost about $160,000 in 2017-18.
Another loss is predicted for the 2018-19 year.
Maguire said NJSIAA expenses have increased by as much as 2.5% each school year since 2010. She also noted the organization has recently started girls wrestling and student leadership programs.
The NJSIAA has 434 member schools in 2019-20. Of that 434, Maguire said 357 are public schools and 77 are non-public. The public schools include 21 vocational schools and 19 charter schools.
