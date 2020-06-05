The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will make a radical change to one of its most important rules to give student-athletes relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the 2020-21 school year, students who transfer without changing residences will be immediately eligible to participate in interscholastic sports under a proposal passed unanimously by the NJSIAA executive committee Friday morning.
The NJSIAA typically allow athletes who transfer due to a bonafide change of residence to play immediately. But under those regulations, athletes who transfer without moving are required to sit out the first 30 days of a season.
The NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, defines a bonafide change of residence as a move from one public school district to another.
The one-year change to the transfer rules is retroactive to March 16, the day Gov. Phil Murphy shut down New Jersey school buildings. NJSIAA officials said the rules against recruitment and transferring for athletic advantage remain in effect.
Colleen Maguire isn’t just the new leader of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic A…
“The NJSIAA realized that there are certain bylaws that had to be amended for the upcoming school year based on the COVID-19 crises,” NJSIAA attorney Scott Miccio said, “to ensure that our student-athletes and our member schools would have the opportunity to compete and things would still be fair.”
Earlier this week, NJSIAA Chief Operation Officer Colleen Maguire said of the proposal, “It was first driven by a financial conversation. Many families financially aren’t going to be able to support the tuition they were paying. They might have to move in with other family members, or (there’s) a loss of jobs.”
To be immediately eligible, students must transfer by Sept. 1 for the fall season and by Nov. 1 for the winter season. Since there was no spring season because of the virus, there is no deadline for the 2021 spring season.
The compliance package also included two other measures:
• Students who do not have enough credits to compete can request through their principal a waiver from the NJSIAA to be eligible.
• The deadline for schools to form cooperative programs was extended to Sept. 1 for fall sports, Nov. 1 for winter sports and Feb. 1 for sports.
EHT Softball Team
Emily MacNeil, senior on the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team, tries to steal second but runs back to first base during a scrimmage against Williamstown at EGG Harbor Township High School. Tuesday March 21, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team (copy)
Marissa Varela on the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team, runs home during the scrimmage against Williamstown at EGG Harbor Township High School. Tuesday March 21, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Marissa Varela on the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team, runs home during the scrimmage against Williamstown at EGG Harbor Township High School. Tuesday March 21, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Tori Szrom, a senior on the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team, pitches during a scrimmage in March. Szrom was 11-0 on the mound last season with a 0.52 ERA. She also hit .494 with 24 RBIs.
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Jess Sarni, freshman at bat for Egg Harbor Township High School softball team, hits during a scrimmage against Williamstown. Tuesday March 21, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Egg Harbor Township High School Softball coach, Mary Dunlap, center, gives the team a pep talk during a scrimmage against Williamstown at EGG Harbor Township High School. Tuesday March 21, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Egg Harbor Township High School Softball coach, Mary Dunlap, left, calls a timeout during a scrimmage against Williamstown to talk to Jess Sarni, right, freshman at bat for EGG Harbor Township High School. Tuesday March 21, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Tori Szrom pitches for the Eagles against Williamstown in a scrimmage at Egg Harbor Township High School. Szrom was a first-team Press All-Star in 2016 after hitting a team-high .494 and going 11-0 with a 0.52 ERA.
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Egg Harbor Township High School Softball coach, Mary Dunlap, during a scrimmage against Williamstown at EGG Harbor Township High School. Tuesday March 21, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Tori Szrom pitches for the Eagles against Williamstown in a scrimmage at Egg Harbor Township High School last week. Szrom was a first-team Press All-Star in 2016 after hitting a team-high .494 and going 11-0 with a 0.52 ERA. Below, coach Mary Dunlap with freshman Jess Sarni. ‘There’s a real sense of unity,’ Dunlap said of her team.
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Alyssa Martini, junior at bat for EGG Harbor Township High School softball team, hits during a scrimmage against Williamstown. Tuesday March 21, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Egg Harbor Township High School senior Emily MacNeil bunts during a scrimmage last week against Williamstown. The Eagles open their season April 3 at home against Cape-Atlantic League opponent Wildwood Catholic.
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
EHT Softball Team
Egg Harbor Township High School Softball coach, Mary Dunlap, during a scrimmage against Williamstown at EGG Harbor Township High School. Tuesday March 21, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Egg harbor Township softball beats Eastern
The Egg Harbor Township softball team celebrates an epic S.J. Group IV final win against Eastern Regional on June 3. The Eagles won in 14 innings when Ella Glenn singled in Sarah Kawejsza.
Craig Matthews / Staff PhotographeR
Egg Harbor Township Softball Wins
The Egg Harbor Township softball team beats Eastern in extra innings. June 3, 2016
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Millville’s Olivia Powers #11 tag out Egg Harbor Township’s Elisabeth Alicea #42 at third base during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
The Eagles’ Kaitlyn Riggs slides safely into home plate as Millville’s Rian Eigenmann stretches to try to make the tag during their Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday in Egg Harbor Township. Below, Emily MacNeil looks to make a play for EHT. The Eagles improved to 12-0 and have won 36 of their past 37 games dating to 2016.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township’s Emily MacNeil #14 attempts to make a catch against Millville’s during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township’s Kaitlyn Riggs slides safely into home against Millville’s Rian Eigenmann during a softball game at EHT High School on May 4. EHT won 3-2.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's Marissa Varela #20 slide safely into second base against Millville's Caroline Kruger #00 during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at Egg Harbor Township softball. April 19, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Mainland's Sam Morton in action against Egg Harbor Township. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Mainland's Sam Morton in action against Egg Harbor Township. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Mainland’s Makenzie Brennan is tagged out at home plate by Egg Harbor Township’s Kaitlyn Riggs during a May 16 Cape-Atlantic League softball game. EHT won 11-6.
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Millville vs Egg Harbor Township Softball game
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township, No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, will play No. 3 Rancocas Valley for the South Jersey Group IV title Tuesday.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township's against Millville's during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township High School teammates await to congratulate Marissa Varela (20) after she scored during a win over Millville last week. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the 16-team South Jersey Group IV playoff bracket and will host Jackson Memorial in the first round.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland softball. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Mainland's Megan McManus scores on Egg Harbor Township. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township's Victoria Szrom in action against Mainland. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
EHT's Zoe Bork controls a grounder during the game against Mainland. May 16, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Mainland’s Makenzie Brennan is tagged out at home plate by Egg Harbor Township’s Kaitlyn Riggs during Tuesday’s Cape-Atlantic League game.
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Mainland’s Meredith Miller leaps over Egg Harbor Township’s Elisabeth Alicea but was still tagged out by EHT’s Zoe Bork at third base during Tuesday’s game in Linwood.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
A58Q0169
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9914
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9944
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q0087
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9997
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q0177
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
CR2O9737
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9927
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q0162
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9955
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9873
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q0018
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q0091
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9931
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q0165
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9826
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9789
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9803
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9838
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9759
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9800
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9762
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9807
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Emily MacNeil 100
The Egg Harbor Township High School softball team poses with Emily MacNeil (front) after picking up her 100th career hit Thursday.
Mary Dunlap, EHT coach / Provided
053117_spt_softeht-10
Egg Harbor Township High School’s girls Softball wins the South Jersey Group IV finals game against Rancocas Valley held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-5
Image captured during the South Jersey Group IV finals game between Egg Harbor Township vs Rancocas Valley Girls Softball teams held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-18
Image captured during the South Jersey Group IV finals game between Egg Harbor Township vs Rancocas Valley Girls Softball teams held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-12
Image captured during the South Jersey Group IV finals game between Egg Harbor Township vs Rancocas Valley Girls Softball teams held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-37
Egg Harbor Township High School’s girls Softball wins the South Jersey Group IV finals game against Rancocas Valley held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-28
Image captured during the South Jersey Group IV finals game between Egg Harbor Township vs Rancocas Valley Girls Softball teams held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-36
Egg Harbor Township High School’s girls Softball wins the South Jersey Group IV finals game against Rancocas Valley held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-11
Image captured during the South Jersey Group IV finals game between Egg Harbor Township vs Rancocas Valley Girls Softball teams held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-16
Image captured during the South Jersey Group IV finals game between Egg Harbor Township vs Rancocas Valley Girls Softball teams held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-22
Image captured during the South Jersey Group IV finals game between Egg Harbor Township vs Rancocas Valley Girls Softball teams held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-1
Image captured during the South Jersey Group IV finals game between Egg Harbor Township vs Rancocas Valley Girls Softball teams held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-33
Image captured during the South Jersey Group IV finals game between Egg Harbor Township vs Rancocas Valley Girls Softball teams held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
053117_gal_softeht-13
Image captured during the South Jersey Group IV finals game between Egg Harbor Township vs Rancocas Valley Girls Softball teams held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township softball game
Egg Harbor Township's Tori Szrom #12 deliver a pitch against Brick Memorial during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoff game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
052317_spt_softeht 5
Egg Harbor Township's Alexa Preziosi #2 get to second base against Brick Memorial's Victoria Lucarelli #4 during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoff game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
052317_spt_softeht 6
Egg Harbor Township's Kaitlyn Riggs #34 slide safely into second base against Brick Memorial's Jourdyn Rochinski #1 during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoff game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
052317_spt_softeht 3
Egg Harbor Township celebrate their over Brick Memorial for South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoff game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
052317_spt_softeht 2
Egg Harbor Township celebrate their over Brick Memorial for South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoff game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
052317_spt_softeht 0
Egg Harbor Township's Alyssa Martini #26 makes the out against Brick Memorial's #15 during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoff game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
052317_spt_softeht 1
Egg Harbor Township celebrate their over Brick Memorial for South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoff game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9982
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9886
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q0173
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
A58Q9910
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoffs at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball
EHT starting Pitcher Tori Szrom. Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
EHT celebrate their win over North Hunterdon 3-2. Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Head Coach Mary Dunlap and Team with Group 4 Trophy after defeating North Hunterdon 3-2. Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Egg Harbor Township’s Tori Szrom, left, and catcher Kaitlyn Riggs will lead the Eagles into Wednesday’s Tournament of Champions semifinal game in Newark.
Larry Murphy / for the press
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Egg Harbor Township Tori Szrom and Catcher Kaitlyn Riggs hug as EHT defeated North Hunterdon 3-2. Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy / for the press
Softball
Egg Harbor Township Head Coach Mary Dunlap with Group 4 Trophy after defeating North Hunterdon 3-2. Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
Softball
Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy
EHT softball
The Egg Harbor Township softball team celebrates after winning its first state Group IV title on Saturday at Kean University. The Eagles went 23-1 and are The Press Team of the Year.
Provided/
EHT Eagles land
The Egg Harbor Township High School softball team celebrates its state semifinal win over Montgomery on Thursday at Rowan College Gloucester County.
Bill LeConey / Staff Writer
