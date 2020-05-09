The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said Friday it is preparing for the "potential" start of the fall sports season, despite the many uncertainties linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, said it was “developing various scenarios and plans related to a potential, fall return to sports."
The statement did not list any of those scenarios.
Ocean City football coach Kevin Smith had a conference call Friday with members of the New Jersey Football Coaches Association. The organization also is making plans for different situations in case the season does not start on time.
“We are all going to be impacted with whatever the state decides,” Smith said Saturday. “We are preparing for business as usual and not expecting business as usual at the same time. We are going to prepare for it, but make adjustments as the state mandates.”
Smith added that all the coaches and people he has talked to recently want a traditional season this fall but also understand the precautions and potential health risks.
“We want it to be as normal as possible,” Smith said, "but everyone is prepared to adjust depending on what the state decides.”
If the pandemic had not hit, football teams across the state already would be conducting in-person offseason workouts and training, but most programs are forced to do those activities virtually instead.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that New Jersey school buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, with learning conducted online. Murphy had closed school buildings in mid-March.
Teams were prohibited from having practices or scrimmages but remained hopeful a spring sports season could be salvaged. But Monday's announcement also meant the season was canceled.
On Friday, the NJSIAA also indicated coaches, in any sport, could continue to virtually contact current athletes through June 15. Coaches also have restrictions about how to contact eighth-grade students.
Here is the full statement from the NJSIAA:
“Given the current level of uncertainty, NJSIAA is, at the present time,providing general, short-term guidance and information. At the same time, the organization is developing various scenarios and plans related to a potential, fall return to school and sports.
“NJSIAA strongly believes that students, both as individuals and as a team, are well served by appropriate, virtual interaction with their coaches. Therefore, for the period from May 11 to June 15, NJSIAA will permit all school district-approved coaches to have virtual contact with all current high school student-athletes. This will be the case with any and all sports. Athletic directors have been encouraged to communicate with administration regarding virtual contact plans, with the understanding that safe, appropriate communication between coaches and student-athletes must be a priority. Of note, any communication with current eighth grade students, beyond discussion of start dates, sign-ups, and physicals, is currently prohibited.”
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
