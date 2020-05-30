The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Saturday morning called Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order on youth sports a positive step toward the return of high school sports from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy’s executive order No. 149 suspended the prohibition on individuals engaging in organized outdoor and noncontact sporting activities as of June 22.
The executive order also allows high school sport activities under the jurisdiction of the NJSIAA to resume as of June 30 in accordance with reopening protocols issued by NJSIAA.
The NJSIAA this month announced the formation of two groups -– the COVID-19 Sports Advisory Task Force and the COVID-19 Medical Advisory Task Force –- to develop steps for the return of high school sports. The task forces have yet to provide any specifics.
“Establishing these two groups was an essential step,” the NJSIAA said in a prepared statement Saturday, “because, given that interscholastic athletics -– unlike other levels of sport –- are school-based, they must be fully in sync with the overall return-to-school plans of our member schools.”
No high school sporting events have been played in New Jersey since March 11. The virus canceled what remained of the winter season and all of the spring season.
Wildwood High School
July 6 at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Field
Middle Township High School
July 7 at 10 a.m. at Memorial Field
Ocean City High School
July 9 at Carey Stadium. Time to be announced
Cape May County Technical School
July 8 at 10 a.m. at campus athletic fields
Egg Harbor Township
Date and time to be announced
Atlantic City High School
Date and time to be announced
St. Augustine Prep
Date and time to be announced
Hammonton High School
Time and date to be announced
Cumberland Regional High School
Time and date to be announced
Barnegat High School
Date and time to be determined
Buena High School
July 10. No time has been announced. Rain date is scheduled for July 13.
