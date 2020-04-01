The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association still hopes for a spring sports season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
NJSIAA executive director Larry White said Wednesday the world is a much different place than the last time the NJSIAA met in February.
“The reality is what it is, and we must carry on,” White said.
He noted that New Jersey high schools are expected to remain closed at least through April because of state and federal guidelines.
With this in mind,” White said, “we have not given up hope of conducting our spring sports season all be it in a condensed version.”
White’s comments came during the NJSIAA executive committee meeting, which is being held via video conferencing Wednesday morning. The majority of the spring sports season was scheduled to start Wednesday but is postponed because of the pandemic.
NJSIAA assistant director Tony Maselli said the organization’s officials have met three times to discuss possible starts to the spring season.
"We are not considering cancelling the season,” Maselli said. “We are considering extending the season if that is what is required to get something in."
Maselli said no exact drop dead date has been set for the cancelation of the spring sports season.
“We are committed to providing some type of spring/tournament season, while it remains feasible,” he said. “Obviously, there may come a date where it’s just not feasible and school districts will not even want to be bothered with that.”
Maselli acknowledged that the NJSIAA has discussed extending the spring sports season into July. Many coaches and athletes from around the state have made this suggestion.
“We’re not even sure if we can do it legally,” he said. “But it’s part of our discussions going forward.”
There are several legal hurdles that would have to be cleared to extend the season. The school year by law ends June 30. There would also be issues with school budgets and coach’s contracts.
“We don’t know whether schools themselves will want to be supporting or promoting sports in the summer, which they will be responsible for paying for,” NJSIAA attorney Steve Goodell said.
Like many businesses and organizations, the NJSIAA will take a financial hit because of the virus, especially if the spring sports season cannot be held.
Colleen Maguire, NJSIAA director of finance and administration, said financial losses are expected to be substantial.
Maguire said the NJSIAA budgeted this spring for $615,000 in revenues and $120,000 profit.
“I anticipate the budget going into the 2020-21 school year to be very tight,” she said.
Check back for more on this developing story.
