BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — There weren’t many passing plays Friday night
But sophomore quarterback Austin Leyman managed the game well.
He also scored the go-ahead touchdown.
Leyman dove in the end zone for a 1-yard score to lead the Hermits to a 21-7 victory over previously undefeated Williamstown in a West Jersey Football League American Division game at Fr. Stephen J. LaRosa Memorial Field.
Hermits defensive back Nasir Hill capped the scoring with a 37-yard interception return for a TD with 8 minutes, 57 seconds left in regulation.
The Hermits, ranked third in the Press Elite 11, improved to 6-3. The Braves, ranked No. 1, fell to 8-1.
St. Augustine has won five straight games after starting 1-3.
“It just shows that this coaching staff, really everyone here, this atmosphere, we overcome adversity,” said Leyman, 16, of Alloway Township. “We were counted out. Everyone was talking about how bad we were. But we balled out and did what we have to do.”
Williamstown received the opening kickoff, and its offense remained on the field for almost eight minutes.
But the Braves’ long, methodical drive was halted when Hermits defensive lineman Bryce Eimer sacked Doug Brown to make it fourth-and-long.
Isaiah Raikes blocked the ensuing Williamstown punt, and teammate Denis Jaquez recovered the ball at the Braves’ 25-yard line.
Three plays later, sophomore Kanye Udoh rushed for a 14-yard TD to give St. Augustine a 7-0 lead.
“It feels great,” St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said. “I’m really happy for the kids. They believed in us as a staff and believed in our program. At 1-3, we would have never gotten to the point where we are at now if they didn’t believe.”
The Hermits gathered around a passionate and enthusiastic Lancetta after the game. The coach told his players, “Listen to me, … 1-3 … ”
Immediately, the St. Augtine players jumped and screamed in celebration.
“They believed in each other,” Lancetta said. “You preach about adversity. Well, it doesn’t get more adverse than this after the first four games and having to battle back like we did. We were deep in the well, but now we are poking our heads over the top.
“It’s a tribute to the kids. I’m really proud of them.”
Late in the second quarter, Raikes forced a fumble on fourth down, and Brady Small recovered for the Hermits.
The Williamstown defense then did the same not even 40 seconds later, forcing a fumble and setting up its offense at the Hermits’ 9.
Thr turnover resulted in Brown’s 1-yard rushing score, and the teams were tied 7-7 at halftime.
It remained tied until Leyman’s score.
“We practiced hard every single day,” Leyman said. “We got better every single week. It’s awesome. It’s awesome.”
St. Augustine now awaits its seeding and first-round opponent in the competitive South Jersey Non-Public A bracket.
“We will find out who we are going against,” Lancetta said. “It’s no picnic, but we made a good showing last year, and I’m sure our kids will do the same.”
The playoff fields will be finalized after Saturday’s games. The first-round games are scheduled for next week.
“We definitely play a tough playoff bracket, but you see what we have here right now,” Leyman said. “We’ve just got to keep playing. We just got here working. Just keep the momentum going, and hopefully make a run.”
Note: Instant replay reviews were available if the coaches wished to challenge. Williamstown challenged a play late in the fourth quarter, but the call on the field of a nonfumble stood.
Williamstown 0 7 0 0— 7
St. Augustine 7 0 0 14— 21
FIRST QUARTER
SA — Udoh 14 run (Snyder kick)
SECOND QUARTER
W — Brown 1 run (Amico)
FOURTH QUARTER
SA — Leyman 1 run (Snyder kick)
SA — Hill 37 interception return (Snyder kick)
Records: St. Augustine 6-3; Williamstown 8-1
